Major update! Virat Kohli to play for Delhi in Vijay Hazare Trophy after 15 long years? | Cricket News

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant have been included in Delhi’s list of probables for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, as announced by the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA). The list also features players currently participating in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.Kohli recently confirmed his availability for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India’s domestic one-day tournament. This decision follows the BCCI’s November directive to both Kohli and Rohit Sharma, requiring their participation in the tournament to maintain their eligibility for the national team.

“He (Kohli) has confirmed his availability to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. How many games he will feature in, that is not clear yet. Obviously, him being around will be a massive boost to the Delhi dressing room,” DDCA president Rohan Jaitley was quoted as saying by news agency PTI earlier this month.Delhi are scheduled to begin their Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign against Andhra Pradesh in Alur on December 24.If he ends up playing for Delhi, it will be his first appearance in the Hazare Trophy for the first time since February 2010, when he played against Services.Kohli’s recent performance in the South Africa series was remarkable, earning him the Player of the Series award for accumulating 302 runs in three matches.At age 37, Kohli demonstrated his prowess by scoring an unbeaten 65 off 45 balls in the third ODI at Visakhapatnam. His innings helped India achieve a nine-wicket victory over South Africa and secure a 2-1 series win.Kohli’s outstanding form was evident throughout the series. He scored two centuries, 135 in Ranchi and 102 in Raipur, bringing his career ODI century count to 53.These impressive performances have elevated Kohli to the second position in the latest ICC rankings. He now stands just one place behind Rohit Sharma in the rankings. Kohli previously held the top ODI batting position until 2021, when Pakistan’s Babar Azam claimed the spot.