সোমবার, ১৯ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ১১:৫৮ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Akshay Kumar’s SUV And Convoy Car Involved In Road Accident In Juhu; Actor Jumps Out | Bollywood News সব ওয়াজ মাহফিল বাতিল করলেন আমির হামজা Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge Teaser Gets Censor Certificate; Runtime Details Out | Bollywood News ‘Make some noise’: Pakistan’s Ramiz Raja embarrasses himself in front of Bangladesh crowd – Watch | Cricket News কুতুবদিয়া সী-ট্রাক উদ্বোধন: ২৪ জানুয়ারি ২০২৬ কুতুবদিয়া দ্বীপবাসীর জন্য একটি ঐতিহাসিক দিন Kallis, Klusener, Jonty Rhodes… and everyone else: Test match where entire South African team was awarded ‘Player of the Match’ | Cricket News Vikrant Massey Meets Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan; Calls Conversation ‘Insightful, Productive And Empowering’ | Bollywood News Scotland to replace Bangladesh for T20 World Cup? Fresh updates emerge amid alternative venue talks | Cricket News দোষারোপের রাজনীতিতে মানুষের পেট ভরে না: তারেক রহমান Bigg Boss 19’s Baseer Ali Ex-Girlfriend Nikita Bhamidipati Joins The 50: Report | Television News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

‘Make some noise’: Pakistan’s Ramiz Raja embarrasses himself in front of Bangladesh crowd – Watch | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ১৯ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ০ সময় দেখুন
‘Make some noise’: Pakistan’s Ramiz Raja embarrasses himself in front of Bangladesh crowd – Watch | Cricket News


Pakistan’s Ramiz Raja embarrasses himself in front of Bangladesh crowd (Screengrabs)

NEW DELHI: Former Pakistan captain and well-known commentator Ramiz Raja had an awkward moment during a Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2025–26 match when the crowd did not respond to him.The incident happened at the toss, before the match began. Raja was on the ground with the two captains, hosting the toss as part of the broadcast. As he often does, the 63-year-old turned towards the stands and asked the fans to “make some noise”.

The making of Cooper Connolly: Australia’s 22-year-old star

But instead of loud cheers, there was almost complete silence. Only a few faint claps and shouts were heard on television. For a brief moment, Raja looked surprised by the lack of response. He quickly collected himself and continued with the toss and the captain interviews.The short clip was soon shared widely on social media platforms like Instagram and X. Many users found the moment awkward and joked about it, as some labelled it as “cringe-worthy”. The video spread fast and became a popular topic among cricket fans around the world.Watch:Some fans defended him and said the situation may not have been his fault. They pointed out that stadium microphones often fail to capture crowd noise properly. Others said the toss usually happens when many fans are still entering the ground, so the stands are not always full or loud. A few also felt that the crowd may not have clearly heard Raja’s request. Ramiz Raja has been a familiar voice in cricket for many years. Despite the brief embarrassment, the incident has not affected his reputation.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Kallis, Klusener, Jonty Rhodes… and everyone else: Test match where entire South African team was awarded ‘Player of the Match’ | Cricket News

Kallis, Klusener, Jonty Rhodes… and everyone else: Test match where entire South African team was awarded ‘Player of the Match’ | Cricket News

Scotland to replace Bangladesh for T20 World Cup? Fresh updates emerge amid alternative venue talks | Cricket News

Scotland to replace Bangladesh for T20 World Cup? Fresh updates emerge amid alternative venue talks | Cricket News

Djokovic equals two all-time records and wins his 100th match at Australian Open | Tennis News

Djokovic equals two all-time records and wins his 100th match at Australian Open | Tennis News

A tale of late bloomer: 30-year-old Indian Niki Poonacha set for Grand Slam debut at Australian Open | Tennis News

A tale of late bloomer: 30-year-old Indian Niki Poonacha set for Grand Slam debut at Australian Open | Tennis News

T20 World Cup row: BCB denies January 21 ICC deadline, reiterates demand for alternative venue | Cricket News

T20 World Cup row: BCB denies January 21 ICC deadline, reiterates demand for alternative venue | Cricket News

Drama at AFCON final: Players walk off, Panenka missed, and Senegal lift trophy – Watch | Football News

Drama at AFCON final: Players walk off, Panenka missed, and Senegal lift trophy – Watch | Football News

নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
ডাকাতির ঘটনায় যুবদল নেতাসহ দেশীয় অস্ত্রসহ তিন ডাকাত গ্রেফতার , লুণ্ঠিত মালামাল উদ্ধার
ডাকাতির ঘটনায় যুবদল নেতাসহ দেশীয় অস্ত্রসহ তিন ডাকাত গ্রেফতার , লুণ্ঠিত মালামাল উদ্ধার
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST