‘Make some noise’: Pakistan’s Ramiz Raja embarrasses himself in front of Bangladesh crowd – Watch | Cricket News

Pakistan’s Ramiz Raja embarrasses himself in front of Bangladesh crowd (Screengrabs)

NEW DELHI: Former Pakistan captain and well-known commentator Ramiz Raja had an awkward moment during a Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2025–26 match when the crowd did not respond to him.The incident happened at the toss, before the match began. Raja was on the ground with the two captains, hosting the toss as part of the broadcast. As he often does, the 63-year-old turned towards the stands and asked the fans to “make some noise”.

But instead of loud cheers, there was almost complete silence. Only a few faint claps and shouts were heard on television. For a brief moment, Raja looked surprised by the lack of response. He quickly collected himself and continued with the toss and the captain interviews.The short clip was soon shared widely on social media platforms like Instagram and X. Many users found the moment awkward and joked about it, as some labelled it as “cringe-worthy”. The video spread fast and became a popular topic among cricket fans around the world.Watch:Some fans defended him and said the situation may not have been his fault. They pointed out that stadium microphones often fail to capture crowd noise properly. Others said the toss usually happens when many fans are still entering the ground, so the stands are not always full or loud. A few also felt that the crowd may not have clearly heard Raja’s request. Ramiz Raja has been a familiar voice in cricket for many years. Despite the brief embarrassment, the incident has not affected his reputation.