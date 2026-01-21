‘Makes no sense’: Former cricketer questions reports of Pakistan halting T20 World Cup prep in support of Bangladesh | Cricket News

Teams of Bangladesh and Pakistan (AP Photos)

NEW DELHI: Speculation around the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has increased after reports claimed the Pakistan Cricket Board had stopped its preparations in support of Bangladesh. However, former Pakistan cricketers have dismissed these reports, calling them unrealistic and premature.Former wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal questioned the logic behind the claims.

Suryakumar Yadav press conference: On India T20I Playing XI, personal form and more

Speaking on the Game Plan Show, he said, “I don’t think any cricket board would do this. I don’t think one team will also refuse to play just to show solidarity with another team. It makes no sense for us to join another team who are protesting? Can we handle the issue? It’s a sensitive issue.” Akmal stressed that there has been no official communication from the PCB or the government so far. “There is no official statement given. We should only react if the PCB or the government puts an official version out in the public domain,” he added.Former batter Basit Ali shared a similar view. He said the final decision will depend on the Pakistani government, not former players or media reports. Basit also pointed out that Pakistan pulling out of the tournament would be extremely unlikely, mainly because broadcasters would not support such a move. The India–Pakistan match, he noted, is one of the biggest revenue generators in world cricket.The reports originated after Pakistan publicly supported Bangladesh’s demand to shift its World Cup matches out of India due to security concerns. According to Geo News, discussions took place between officials from Dhaka and Islamabad, with PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi involved in the talks. Sources claimed Pakistan could review its participation if Bangladesh’s concerns remain unresolved.The situation began after franchise Kolkata Knight Riders released Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from IPL 2026. Since then, talks between the ICC and the BCB have failed to reach a solution. Bangladesh has refused to play its scheduled matches in Kolkata and Mumbai and has asked for a venue or group change to allow games in Sri Lanka.While Bangladesh insists India is unsafe, the ICC’s risk assessment has found no direct threat.