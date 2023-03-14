মঙ্গলবার , ১৪ মার্চ ২০২৩ | ১লা চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

Mamata-Akhilesh meeting on March 17 part of ‘third front’ bid?

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ১৪, ২০২৩ ১:৩৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
mamata banerjee and akhilesh yadav


Reported By: Kamalika Sengupta

Edited By: Pathikrit Sen Gupta

Last Updated: March 14, 2023, 01:03 IST

Sources say the issue of 'central agencies threatening opposition parties' may also come up. File pic/PTI

Sources say the issue of ‘central agencies threatening opposition parties’ may also come up. File pic/PTI

Sources say Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal may also invite opposition leaders to Delhi in a bid to form a united front against the BJP. However, the Congress may not be a part of these plans

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is likely to meet West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on March 17 in Kolkata. While SP leaders are calling this a courtesy meeting, it assumes significance with the 2024 general elections approaching closer.

The former Uttar Pradesh CM will be in Kolkata for two days to attend party meetings, say sources.

Akhilesh Yadav and Mamata Banerjee share a close relationship, say sources. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson also travelled to UP to campaign for the Samajwadi Party in the 2022 assembly elections eventually won by the Bharatiya Janata Party in a landslide. Akhilesh too had earlier supported Mamata in her 2021 re-election bid in the West Bengal polls.

Sources say Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal may also invite opposition leaders to Delhi in a bid to form a united front against the BJP. However, the Congress may not be a part of these plans.

The TMC and AAP do not have good relations with the Congress. There was a war of words between Congress’s Rahul Gandhi and Trinamool’s Abhishek Banerjee around the recent Meghalaya elections.

Sources say, while the TMC and AAP want to take on the BJP, they don’t wish to cede any room to the Congress.

While Mamata Banerjee hasn’t explicitly stated that she doesn’t wish to work with the Congress, the bitterness between the two parties has sporadically come to the fore, particularly since Trinamool has “poached” several Congress leaders in its bid to expand its national influence.

However, a TMC leader said, “In 1977 (when the Indira Gandhi-led Congress was defeated by the Janata alliance), where was opposition unity before elections? People are unhappy with the BJP and they will go.”

The Mamata-Akhilesh meeting further fuels the buzz of non-Congress opposition parties planning to take on the BJP individually in their own bastions.

Sources say the issue of “central agencies threatening opposition parties” may also come up.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

kamalika sengupta
Kamalika Sengupta

Kamalika Sengupta, Editor, Digital East of News18, is a multilingual journalist with 16 years of experience in covering the northeast, with specialisaRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm CTG Award
চট্টগ্রামে ‘মেয়র পদক’ পেলেন ৪ ব্যক্তি ও গাউছিয়া কমিটি
বাংলাদেশ
1678748156 photo
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Highlights: DC hand RCB fifth consecutive loss in WPL | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
immortality 1
Knowledge: গ্রাম-বাংলার এই সবজি খেলে বয়স কমবে হুড়হুড়িয়ে, এতেই কি লুকিয়ে 'অমরত্বের বীজ'? যা বলছে গবেষণা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
rrr arun govil and dipika chikhlia
India Celebrates Naatu Naatu’s Win At Oscars 2023; Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia To Reunite After 34 Yrs
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1595612642 news18 entertainment default image

Another 90 Lawsuits Filed For 200 Victims Of Houston Concert Stampede

 1623645979 home

Summer-ize Your Home Decor With These Simple Steps

 20210927 010807

[১] দুবাই বিশ্বের পঞ্চম সেরা শহর

 received 1026639541574077

দেশে রাজনৈতিক সংস্কার জরুরি : মোস্তফা

 United head logo F1 Copy Copy

জনগণের ভোগান্তি লাঘবে সম্পূর্ণ ভূমি ব্যবস্থাকে ডিজিটালাইজড করা হচ্ছে : প্রধানমন্ত্রী

 IMG 20220218 WA0006

টাঙ্গাইলের ঘাটাইলে উপজেলা সমবায় সমিতির ৪০তম বার্ষিক সাধারণ সভা অনুষ্ঠিত

 salman khan 21 1

Court Issues Summons to Salman Khan, his Bodyguard for ‘Misbehaving’ With Journalist

 bhang pakora

ভাং পকোড়া রেসিপি, bhang pakora recipe– News18 Bangla

 Rakhi Purnima 18

Best gifts for your sister on this Raksha Bandhan

 wm Du vc banner

‘অসাম্প্রদায়িকতা কেবল মুখে নয়, অন্তরে ধারণ করতে হবে’