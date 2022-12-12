Mamata Makes Maiden Shillong Visit As TMC Sounds Poll Bugle for 2023 Elections

Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Shillong on Monday and addressed the TMC workers’ convention, ahead of assembly elections in Meghalaya in 2023. TMC is planning to have a specific kind of outlay and planned strategy for the upcoming polls, said TMC leader George B Lyngdoh.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Lyngdoh said “People have had enough of a government that keeps promising but all the promises have remain unfufilled in the last four and half year. Hence, TMC is coming up with a specific kind of outlay, a plan and a strategy that will be beneficial for the people.”

“The plan will be unveiled tomorrow under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee will be unfolding and we will tell the people of the state where we want take them forward to,” he further added.

“TMC to stop bjp FROM TRAMPLING UPON RIGHTS OF CHRISTIANS”

Talking about TMC’s vision in Meghalaya, George B Lyngdoh said the party plans to stop BJP from “trampling upon the rights of Christians” in the state. He rejected the BJP’s claim to project Assam as a model state for governance. “Assam way’s of governance is to encroach borders and kill people and we don’t want that kind of governance. Bengal however, has stood up against the might of the BJP and that is what we are here for as well,” Lyngdoh said.

On December 13, Mamata will attend Pre-Christmas celebrations with children from different orphanages, tribal headmen from Khasi and Jaintia Hills, eminent members from the civil society and prominent influencers of Meghalaya based out of Shillong, at the Windermere Resort, Umpling, Shillong.

Mamata Banerjee welcomed by TMC supporters

Mamata Banerjee was welcomed by a sea of supporters and admirers at the Umroi Airport on Monday. She was accompanied by AITC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who is visiting the state for the third time. During her meeting with the party functionaries and other stakeholders, Mamata is likely to announce some of TMC’s poll strategies.

“This is a very important visit for all of us, Mamata Banerjee’s guidance has served the people of Bengal and will also teach us where to take our state (Meghalaya) to, considering the fact that we need more support from citizens of the state,” Lyngdoh said.

After her arrival at the Umroi airport, TMC leader Mukul Sangma said, “We’re very happy that the AITC Chairperson is here on her first-time visit. All the foot soldiers from the party from nooks and corners of the state have got their chance to meet the Chairperson. They will have an opportunity to have an audience with her in the meeting.”

