Manchester is red again! City receive 2-0 humbling as United kick off reboot with Michael Carrick | Football News

Michael Carrick embraces Matheus Cunha of Manchester United after the team’s victory (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s latest reset could hardly have begun in more dramatic fashion. In his first match as head coach, Michael Carrick guided United to a stunning 2-0 Premier League victory over Manchester City, lifting the mood around Old Trafford and reigniting belief among supporters. Goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu sealed the 198th Manchester derby and delivered a statement performance against Pep Guardiola’s side. “It’s a great start, there’s no getting away from that,” Carrick said after the game. However, the new manager was quick to stress that one result does not define progress. “That’s the challenge ultimately, and I think it needs to be a version of normal,” added Carrick, who was appointed earlier this week. Carrick’s appointment comes with short-term pressure. He has signed a contract only until the end of the season, giving him 17 games to convince United’s hierarchy to make the role permanent. His arrival followed the dismissal of Ruben Amorim, the sixth permanent manager or head coach to leave the club since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013. The former United midfielder could not have made a stronger first impression. His side outplayed City for long spells, forcing Guardiola to acknowledge the gap on the day. “The better team won. There’s nothing more to say,” Guardiola said. “When a team is better you have to accept it. They had an energy we didn’t have. Congratulations.” United’s dominance was reflected in the atmosphere inside Old Trafford, with home fans drowning out their rivals throughout the contest. “The supporters were incredible and I said yesterday that this could be a magical place,” Carrick said. “To get that feeling is exactly what we want. Hopefully it’s just the start and something that we need to build on.” The scoreline could have been heavier. United hit the woodwork twice, forced multiple saves from Gianluigi Donnarumma and had three goals ruled out for offside. Mbeumo opened the scoring in the 65th minute after a swift counter led by Bruno Fernandes, before Dorgu doubled the lead in the 76th. The win boosted United’s Champions League hopes and extended City’s league winless run to four games. Watching from the stands, Sir Alex Ferguson wore a smile that matched the mood around Old Trafford.