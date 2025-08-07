Matt Henry and Zakary Foulkes run riot as New Zealand crush Zimbabwe on Day 1 | Cricket News

Matt Henry (X- Somerset Cricket)

New Zealand’s fast bowlers dominated Zimbabwe on Day 1 of the second Test match in Bulawayo, with Matt Henry taking 5-40 and debutant Zakary Foulkes claiming 4-38 to dismiss the hosts for 125. The Kiwi opening pair of Will Young and Devon Conway then propelled their team to 174-1, establishing a 49-run lead by stumps on Thursday.Matt Henry continued his exceptional form from the first Test, where he had claimed nine wickets, by leading the bowling attack against a struggling Zimbabwe batting lineup.Will Young scored 74 runs with 11 fours before being dismissed, while Devon Conway remained unbeaten on 79. The duo shared a commanding 162-run opening partnership before Young chopped Trevor Gwandu’s short ball onto his stumps.Brendan Taylor, returning to Test cricket after a 3½-year ban for violating multiple ICC codes of conduct, managed 44 runs off 107 balls in what he described as a “debut-like feeling.”Zimbabwe’s batting woes continued from their nine-wicket defeat in the first Test, despite New Zealand missing fast bowlers Nathan Smith and Will O’Rourke due to injuries.The three debutant New Zealand fast bowlers – Foulkes, Jacob Duffy, and Matthew Fisher – complemented Henry’s bowling masterclass after Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine won the toss and chose to bat.Zimbabwe wicketkeeper-batsman Tafadzwa Tsiga remained unbeaten on 33 and participated in a 25-run last-wicket partnership before Fisher claimed his debut wicket by dismissing Tanaka Chivanga.Taylor, who replaced Ben Curran in the top order, showed resilience while wickets tumbled around him in the opening session. His return began shakily when Duffy’s short ball edged off his bat and flew over the wicketkeeper for a boundary.

Henry struck early, having Brian Bennett caught by Young in the second slip for zero. He then trapped Nick Welch leg before wicket for 11 with a delivery that nipped back.Foulkes troubled the batsmen consistently, eventually getting Sean Williams caught by Young in the second slip. He also dismissed Ervine for 7, with Young taking his third catch in the slips.Zimbabwe’s situation worsened after lunch as they lost three wickets in eight deliveries, collapsing to 83-7. Taylor’s resistance ended when he chipped a simple catch to captain Mitchell Santner at extra cover off Henry.Sikandar Raza fell to Foulkes’ short ball, caught by Rachin Ravindra at leg slip, while Trevor Gwandu was given out leg before wicket without scoring.Henry completed his five-wicket haul by bowling Vincent Masekesa and Blessing Muzarabani in consecutive overs, before Fisher wrapped up Zimbabwe’s innings.The New Zealand opening pair then dominated the final session, establishing a strong position for their team by the end of day’s play.