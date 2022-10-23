রবিবার , ২৩ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ৭ই কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Mehbooba Condemns Killing of 19-yr-old ‘Hybrid Militant’, Says ‘No Crime Proven Against Him’

mehbooba mufti


Former CM Mehbooba Mufti criticised how television channels were holding debates over her residence issue and not discussing the killing of a 19-year-old youth in Shopian. (Image: PTI/File)

Former CM Mehbooba Mufti criticised how television channels were holding debates over her residence issue and not discussing the killing of a 19-year-old youth in Shopian. (Image: PTI/File)

Asked about a notice issued to her to vacate her quarters, the former CM said she was not worried about giving up her residence and, in fact, was ready to leave

Former chief minister of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state, Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday stirred up a controversy once again as she opposed the killing of a 19-year-old, who was declared a hybrid militant by police. She also said she was not worried about giving up her residence when she was asked about the notice issued to her to vacate it.

Mufti said she was ready to leave her residence and it was not a big issue, but criticised how television channels were holding debates over her residence issue and not discussing the killing of a 19-year-old youth, identified as named Imran Ganai, who was killed in Shopian. She said she was shocked that the media had completely ignored this piece of news.

Mufti further said Imran was only an accused and no crime had been proven against him, but the manner in which he was killed was condemnable. Police had arrested the youth for allegedly throwing grenade and killing two non-local residents in Shopian, and later declared him a “hybrid militant”. But, on the second day of his arrest, police claimed that Imran was shot by another militant during an operation.

Mufti said there were many other problems bigger than her residence issue. She visited Bijbehara in Anantnag along with her daughter. She also paid her respects at her father’s grave, PDP founder and former CM Mufti Muhammad Syed.

Read all the Latest Politics News here



Source link

