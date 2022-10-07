শুক্রবার , ৭ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ২২শে আশ্বিন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Messi says 2022 World Cup will ‘surely’ be his last | Football News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ৭, ২০২২ ১:৫০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1665085848 photo


BUENOS AIRES: Argentina captain Lionel Messi said Thursday that the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will “surely” be the last of his career.
“It’s my last World Cup, surely. I feel good physically, I was able to do a very good pre-season this year, which I couldn’t do last year. It was essential to get to where I am, with a good state of mind and a lot of hope,” the 35-year-old told ESPN-Argentina.
Messi made his international debut in 2007 and has since won 164 caps for Argentina.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm ctg madok
অপহরণ না কি মাদকসহ গ্রেফতার: ৩ পুলিশ সদস্য সাসপেন্ড
বাংলাদেশ
1665085848 photo
Messi says 2022 World Cup will ‘surely’ be his last | Football News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 6 4
নামে টকদই থাকলেও আদৌ খাওয়ার জিনিস নয়, জানুন বডি ইয়োগার্টের কাজ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
befunky 2022 9 4 17 47 11
Riteish Deshmukh’s Reel With Wife Genelia D’Souza Leaves Fans Gushing, Watch here
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
gp 1

গ্রামীণফোনের তৃতীয় প্রান্তিক প্রকাশ – Corporate Sangbad

 fish pulao

ফিশ পোলাও রেসিপি, fish pulao recipe– News18 Bangla

 Top 10 copy 1

দর বৃদ্ধির শীর্ষে ই-জেনারেশন লিমিটেড – Corporate Sangbad

 wm chita gur

চিটাগুড় থেকে ইথানল বৃদ্ধি নিয়ে শাবিপ্রবি শিক্ষার্থীর গবেষণা

 1628064523 arbaaz khan

As a Filmmaker, I Have Achieved More Than I Did as an Actor

 1653039960 wm UGC

ব্লেন্ডেড লার্নিং নীতিমালা বাস্তবায়নের নির্দেশ ইউজিসি’র

 rahul khanna

Rahul Khanna Goes Almost Naked In Latest Pic; Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia Leave a Witty Comment

 calcutta hc

Bengal Govt Proposed Elections to Municipal Bodies be Held in Phases by May: SEC Tells Cal HC

 wm Shamim Haider Patwary JAPA 4 October 2021

শামীম পাটোয়ারীকে মহাসচিব নিয়োগের ‘সিদ্ধান্তে’ জাপায় তোলপাড়

 diabetes sugar

Looking to Reverse Diabetes? Follow These Expert Tips