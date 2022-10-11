মঙ্গলবার , ১১ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ২৬শে আশ্বিন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Mitchell Marsh not putting his hand up for Australia captaincy | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ১১, ২০২২ ১০:০৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1665461031 photo


MELBOURNE: Mitchell Marsh has ruled himself out of captaining Australia‘s limited overs teams, removing another obstacle in the way of David Warner’s leadership bid.
Aaron Finch has stepped down from the one-day captaincy and could also vacate his T20 role after Australia’s World Cup defence.
All-rounder Marsh, the hero of Australia’s World Cup final win over New Zealand last year in the United Arab Emirates, said the captaincy was not on his radar.
“Probably not to be honest, I’m out of the race,” he told reporters on Tuesday.
“I’ve had to get the body right for this World Cup.
Cricket Australia has a decision to make after the World Cup … it’s really not something I’ve thought about.”
Warner was banned from leadership roles for life after the Newlands ball-tampering scandal in 2018 but he hopes Cricket Australia will lift the ban to allow him to mount a case.
The veteran opener has had plenty of backing from past players and media pundits, with former captain Greg Chappell saying he deserved a second chance in a newspaper column last week.
Marsh stopped short of backing Warner but said he “loved” him as a person and that he was highly regarded by his team mates.
“As far as all the decisions go, I certainly steer clear of all those conversations. But he’s a great man to have in the squad,” said Marsh.
The all-rounder returned to action in the T20 series against West Indies after an ankle injury and scored 36 batting at number three against England in the defeat in Perth on Sunday.
He has been spared bowling duties as he eases back in but said he hoped to be ready to bowl before Australia begin their World Cup defence against New Zealand on Oct. 22.
Australia play another World Cup warm-up against England in Canberra on Wednesday.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm CHITAGAON 1
নেতাকর্মীদের মাঠে থাকতে বলল আ.লীগ
বাংলাদেশ
1665461031 photo
Mitchell Marsh not putting his hand up for Australia captaincy | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
sanj22
Know these 5 things before going forward to an intimate relationship you must know to save the relation| শারীরিক ঘনিষ্ঠতায় জড়াচ্ছেন? এই ৫ বিষয় না জানলে কিন্তু ভেঙে টুকরো টুকরো হবে সম্পর্ক – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
amitabh bachchan facts
On Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th Birthday, 80 Facts About the Shahenshah of Bollywood
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
modi yogo

SP Even Claiming Credit for Work It Hasn’t Done; BJP Will Get over 350 Seats in UP Polls: Noida MLA

 Acme Lab 27 12 2021

একমি ল্যাবরেটরিজের ২৫% লভ্যাংশ অনুমোদন – Corporate Sangbad

 wm Mahmudur Manna

আসাদের আত্মাহুতি বাংলাদেশের ভবিষ্যৎ যাত্রাপথ নির্ধারণ করেছিল

 Jinai09

প্রথম আলোর দুই সাংবাদিকসহ ৩ জনের বিরুদ্ধে ঝিনাইদহে মানহানীর মামলা – Corporate Sangbad

 32

অবশেষে বিনাবিচারে ৩২ মাস ধরে কারাগারে আটক ব্যক্তির পরিচয় মিললো – Corporate Sangbad

 jio

জিও-র দুর্দান্ত কিছু রিচার্জ প্ল্যান, কম টাকায় মিলবে বেশি ডেটা ও অন্যান্য অনেক সুবিধা – News18 Bangla

 fACEBOOK

গোটা বিশ্বে বিপর্যস্ত ফেসবুক, হোয়াটসঅ্যাপ, ইনস্টাগ্রাম! সমস্যা ভারতেও– News18 Bangla

 wm ctg ambulance

ফটিকছড়িতে অ্যাম্বুলেন্স উপহার দিল ভারত

 20210530 092217

বখাটে টিকটকারের ফাঁদে পা দেওয়া তরুণী উদ্ধার

 wm Vasani Bangladesh

‘ভাসানী ছাড়া বাংলাদেশের ইতিহাস অসম্পূর্ণ’