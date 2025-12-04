বৃহস্পতিবার, ০৪ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৩:৪৯ অপরাহ্ন
Mitchell Starc rewrites history! Surpasses Wasim Akram as most successful left-arm Test pacer | Cricket News

  বৃহস্পতিবার, ৪ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Mitchell Starc rewrites history! Surpasses Wasim Akram as most successful left-arm Test pacer | Cricket News


Mitchell Starc (Getty Images)

NEW DELHI: Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc etched his name in cricket history on Thursday, becoming the most prolific left-arm fast bowler in Test cricket. The Australian spearhead eclipsed Pakistan legend Wasim Akram’s tally of 414 wickets when he dismissed England’s Harry Brook at the Gabba on Day 1 of the second Ashes Test.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!What made the moment more special was its setting. Fourteen years after making his Test debut at the same venue, the 35-year-old returned to surpass the very benchmark set by Akram — a bowler widely regarded as the most complete left-arm pacer the game has witnessed.

JP Duminy Interview: Opens up on the art of finishing, why Tim David is special, coaching in ILT20

Starc achieved the feat in his 102nd Test, slightly quicker than Akram, who finished with 414 wickets in 104 matches. The Australian’s recent form, including a match-winning 7/58 in Perth last week, has accelerated his rise up the charts. With this landmark, Starc now sits 16th on the all-time wicket-takers list and has Shaun Pollock (421) and Harbhajan Singh (417) in immediate sight. Further ahead looms another fast-bowling legend — Richard Hadlee, at 431.

Most Test wickets by left-arm seamers

  • 415* – Mitchell Starc
  • 414 – Wasim Akram
  • 355 – Chaminda Vaas
  • 317 – Trent Boult
  • 311 – Zaheer Khan

The record arrived amid a gripping Ashes battle. Starc gave Australia a dream start under the pink ball, reducing England to 5/2 within three overs. Ben Duckett edged a full swinging delivery to first slip for a golden duck, and Ollie Pope chopped on in the next over as the hosts tightened the screws early.However, Zak Crawley and Joe Root dug England out of trouble to reach tea at 98/2. The pair weathered a probing spell, showcasing patience as the shine faded on the pink ball. Root also survived a sharp diving chance put down by Steve Smith.The historic day began with both sides wearing black armbands and observing silence for former England batter Robin Smith, who passed away unexpectedly on December 1.





