শুক্রবার , ৩ মার্চ ২০২৩ | ১৮ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
MNS Leader Sandeep Deshpande Attacked During Morning Walk; Suffers Injuries

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ৩, ২০২৩ ১১:৪৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
mns sandeep deshpande


Last Updated: March 03, 2023, 11:19 IST

Deshpande received minor injuries in the incident and is out of danger. (Photo: Twitter)

Deshpande received minor injuries in the incident and is out of danger. (Photo: Twitter)

“Three unidentified persons attacked MNS leader Deshpande with a stump during his morning walk at Shivaji Park,” an official said

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Sandeep Deshpande was injured after being attacked with a stump by three unidentified persons while he was on a morning walk in central Mumbai’s Dadar area on Friday morning, a police official said.

Deshpande received minor injuries in the incident and is out of danger, he said.

“Three unidentified persons attacked MNS leader Deshpande with a stump during his morning walk at Shivaji Park,” the official said, adding that nobody has been arrested in this connection so far.

A first information report (FIR) is being registered at the Shivaji Park police station, he said.

