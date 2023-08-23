বুধবার , ২৩ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ৮ই ভাদ্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Modi Govt Owes MGNREGA Wages to 18 States, UTs: Congress

প্রতিবেদক
আগস্ট ২৩, ২০২৩ ১১:২১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
rahul gandhi with mallikarjun kharge lok sabha polls 2024


Last Updated: August 23, 2023, 10:51 IST

The Congress also said that on this day, MGNREGA was passed under the leadership of Manmohan Singh (File Photo: PTI)

“On this day in 2005, our Congress-UPA Government enacted MGNREGA to ensure ‘Right to Work’ to crores of people,” the Congress Chief said

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday claimed that the Modi government still owes Rs 6,366 crore in MGNREGA wages to 18 states and union territories in the country even after a one third cut in its budget.

He also lauded the flagship rural employment guarantee programme MGNREGA introduced by the Congress on this day in 2005.

“On this day in 2005, our Congress-UPA Government enacted MGNREGA to ensure ‘Right to Work’ to crores of people,” he said.

“Even though Modi Government has cut MGNREGA’s budget by 33%, this year and it owes Rs 6,366 crore in MGNREGA wages to 18 States and Union Territories, yet this flagship programme started by the Congress party still supports 14.42 crore active workers, more than half of them are women,” Kharge said on X.

“MGNREGA was a lifesaver during the lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic and acted as safety net to crores of workers, making up for 80% of their income loss during the pandemic,” he also said.

The Congress also said that on this day, MGNREGA was passed under the leadership of Manmohan Singh.

“Providing livelihood security to millions ever since, MGNREGA made up for up to 80 percent income loss during pandemic and played a positive role in helping people sustain their livelihood in difficult times,” the party said on ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – PTI)

Sanstuti Nath



