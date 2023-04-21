শুক্রবার , ২১ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ৮ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বহি বিশ্ব

‘Modi Ji is God to Me’: Man in Karnataka’s Devanahalli Seen Cleaning PM’s Cut Out Amid Heavy Rains

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ২১, ২০২৩ ৭:৩০ অপরাহ্ণ
untitled design 106


When asked the reason behind this, he said he is doing it out of ‘vishwas’ and reverence. (Photo: Twitter)
When asked the reason behind this, he said he is doing it out of 'vishwas' and reverence. (Photo: Twitter)

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah was supposed to hold a roadshow in Devanahalli. However, it was cancelled due to rain

A man was seen cleaning a cut out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Devanahalli in poll-bound Karnataka after rain.

In the video, which is now going viral on social media, the man was seen cleaning the rain-soaked cut out with his ‘gamcha’. When asked the reason behind this, he said he is doing it out of ‘vishwas’ and reverence. “Modi ji is God to me. No one has paid me for it,” he said.

The video was shared by several BJP leaders on Twitter including CT Ravi and Amit Malviya.

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah was supposed to hold a roadshow in Devanahalli. However, it was cancelled due to rain.

The former BJP chief, one of the party’s key poll strategists and campaigners, arrived here on a two-day visit to the state to campaign ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections in the state.

Shah was slated to hold a road show at Devanahalli in Bengaluru Rural district but it had to be called off due to the rains in and around the taluk headquarters town.

The party leader is scheduled to take stock of the party’s poll preparations during an interaction with senior party functionaries during the visit.

This is Shah’s first visit to the state after the poll schedule was announced on March 29.

(With PTI inputs)

