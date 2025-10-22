Mohsin Naqvi gives new twist to Asia Cup trophy row; sends stern message to BCCI – ‘If you want the trophy…’ | Cricket News

Pakistani politician and President of the Asian Cricket Council Mohsin Naqvi stands near the presentation area after India won the Asia Cup cricket final against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

It seems like the Asia Cup trophy row is not going to calm down anytime soon.A significant dispute has emerged between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ahead of next month’s International Cricket Council meeting, as PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi insists on personally presenting the Asia Cup trophy to India at a ceremony in Dubai on November 10.

GEO News has reported that ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi wrote a stern email to the BCCI, proposing a ceremony where BCCI representatives and available Indian team players can receive the trophy from him as ACC President.“If you want the trophy, we can hold a ceremony where you can receive it,” Geo News reported.“The ACC trophy rightly belongs to the Indian cricket team and is being held in trust until such time that a BCCI office holder along with any available participating player can collect it from the ACC President,” Naqvi stated in his reply.“Such collection would, of course, be accompanied with much fanfare and coverage, as there should be no deviation from established practices and no precedent should be set that undermines the spirit of the game we all love.”The controversy unfolded after the Indian men’s cricket team declined to collect their winners’ medals and trophy following their triumph in the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 29.The standoff reportedly stemmed from tensions between the Indian team and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), as players refused to accept the silverware from ACC President Mohsin Naqvi, who also heads the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).The post-match presentation, delayed by nearly an hour, saw only a few Indian players — Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube, and Tilak Varma — step forward to receive individual performance awards. Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha collected the runners-up cheque.

Kuldeep was later honoured as the tournament’s top wicket-taker, while opener Abhishek Sharma earned the Player of the Tournament title for amassing 314 runs in seven innings at an average of 44.85.However, the event concluded without India lifting the winner’s trophy. Presenter Simon Doull announced, “I have been informed by the ACC that the Indian cricket team will not be collecting their awards tonight. That concludes the post-match presentation.”