খেলাধুলা

‘Mota ho jaunga wapis’: Rohit Sharma refuses to eat cake after India win – WATCH | Cricket News

  আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ৭ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
‘Mota ho jaunga wapis’: Rohit Sharma refuses to eat cake after India win – WATCH | Cricket News


NEW DELHI: Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed his maiden ODI century with an unbeaten 116, guiding India to a dominant nine-wicket win over South Africa in the final ODI at Visakhapatnam’s ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Saturday. The victory sealed the series 2-1 for India, with Rohit Sharma contributing 75 runs and crossing the landmark of 20,000 international runs.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!A commanding 155-run opening stand between Jaiswal and Rohit in 25.5 overs laid the platform for India’s chase of 271. India wrapped up the match at 271 for one in 39.5 overs, with Virat Kohli finishing unbeaten on 65 off 45 balls.

Gautam Gambhir Press Conference: Team India head coach heaves fire after 2-1 ODI series win over SA

Rohit’s knock, featuring 7 fours and 3 sixes, put India firmly in control. He became the fourth Indian to reach 20,000 international runs, completing the milestone with a single in the 14th over.A lighthearted moment unfolded during the post-series celebrations at the team hotel when Kohli asked Jaiswal to cut the cake. After cutting it, Jaiswal offered a piece to Rohit.“Nahi khale, mota ho jaunga wapis,” Rohit was heard saying as he declined, while Kohli happily took a bite.Rohit now joins the elite list of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Virat Kohli as part of India’s 20,000-run club, and is among just 14 players worldwide to achieve the feat.Watch the video hereWith this innings, Rohit’s career tally climbs to 20,048 runs from 538 innings across 504 matches, moving past AB de Villiers’ 20,014 runs in 420 matches.The win capped off a strong series for India, highlighted by contributions from experienced stars and rising talents like Jaiswal, who announced himself with his maiden ODI century.





Arsenal’s Premier League title charge suffers massive dent as Aston Villa end their 18-match unbeaten run | Football News

IND vs SA: ‘No right to interfere’ — After ODI series win, India head coach Gautam Gambhir fires back at IPL team owner for criticism over Tests loss | Cricket News

IND vs SA: ‘Not going anywhere’ – Rohit Sharma gets future backing after 3rd ODI show as India seal series 2-1 | Cricket News

IND vs SA: Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates maiden ODI ton in style; India thrash South Africa by 9 wickets to clinch series 2-1 | Cricket News

IND vs SA: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes only 6th Indian to achieve this rare feat; joins Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in elite list | Cricket News

New world record alert: Suruchi Singh breaks Manu Bhaker’s mark, claims 10m air pistol gold | More sports News

