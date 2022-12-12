সোমবার , ১২ ডিসেম্বর ২০২২ | ২৭শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
MP Congress Leader’s Remark Sparks Row; Probe Ordered

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ১২, ২০২২ ২:৫৭ অপরাহ্ণ
A senior leader of the Madhya Pradesh Congress leader has ignited a row after he apparently goaded his audience to “kill” Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “save” the Constitution. In a purported video doing rounds of social media, former MP minister Raja Pateria could be heard saying that PM Modi has plans of doing away with elections.

“Modi will end elections, Modi will divide the country on the basis of religion, caste, and language. The lives of Dalits, tribals, and minorities are in danger. If you want to save the constitution, then be ready to kill Modi,” Pateria purportedly said while addressing supporters in Pawai town of MP’s Panna district.

The Congress leader, in the video, could be heard clarifying that by killing he meant ‘defeating’ Modi, but that hardly made a difference with several BJP leaders calling for Pateria’s arrest.

After the video went viral, the Madhya Pradesh government ordered a police case against the congress leader. “A complaint against Raja Pateria has been filed and we have registered an FIR. Derogatory remarks have been used in video which can cause unrest. The probe is underway, further action shall follow,” said Dharmraj Meena, superintendent of police, Panna.

The BJP also hit out at the Congress, saying the party belongs to Mussolini and not Mahatma Gandhi.

“I heard the statement of Pateria, which clearly implies that this Congress party does not belong to Mahatma Gandhi,” said Madhya Pradesh Home Minister, Narottam Mishra. He added that “Congress belongs to Italy, and its ideology is of Mussolini.”

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also attacked the Congress party over Pateria’s statement, and said, “The real face of those pretending to do a Bharat Jodo Yatra is coming out.”

“PM Modi lives in the hearts of the people, he is the centre of the admiration and faith of the entire country. People of Congress can’t face the PM in the electoral battle, and one of the leaders of the Congress party is talking about his murder. This is the height of jealousy. This is excess hatred. Congress’s real sentiments have been revealed. But such things won’t be tolerated. An FIR is being registered, and the law will take its course,” he said in a video statement posted on Twitter.

Read all the Latest Politics News here





