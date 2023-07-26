MP Polls: Will Shivraj Singh Chouhan Continue Winning Streak in Home Turf with Narmada Ghats Project?

In his home village Jait that falls under his assembly constituency Budhni, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s key project of new Narmada river ghats is now nearing completion.

The village falls right on the Narmada bank and four new Ghats at the cost of nearly Rs 5 crore are coming up which could accommodate 10,000 people once they are ready in a month. The CM visits his village often along with his wife Sadhana to pray to the Narmada river and the Kuldevi temple, casts his votes in this village and starts his major poll campaigns from here as well. His son, Kartikeya Singh, had performed Yoga on these ghats on the International Yoga Day last month. The new ghats also involve flood protection works to protect the temple and village.

News18 found hectic work was on at the new ghats when we visited Jait last week. The CM is said to have personally monitored the project and has instructed for expediting the project as well as use quality materials in the construction.

Locals Neelesh Chouhan and Dhanraj Solanki told News18 that the new ghats were another addition to the work done by Chouhan for his constituency. “Six new bridges have been made on the Narmada river in the past few years,” said Solanki, while Chouhan pointed out how the new Ghats in Jait would soon become tourist attractions given their capacity.

The concrete stairs and steel beams on the river-side, plus a ramp leading to the main ghat, could make it easy for villagers and senior citizens to access the ghats and pray to the river. Villagers recalled how a young Chouhan used to swim in the Narmada and being a CM now he is transforming his village in a big way.

Chouhan first became an MLA from Budhni in 1990 and then fought a by-poll from here in 2005 to become the chief minister for the first time. He has won thrice continuously from here since.

In the last elections in Budhni, the Congress had put up its senior state leader and former MP Arun Yadav but Chouhan still won easily polling over 60% of the votes. Villagers of Jait are confident that Chouhan will win again comfortably from Badhuni.