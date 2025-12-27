MS Dhoni at Salman Khan birthday party: Fans chant ‘Mahi bhai’ – WATCH | Cricket News

MS Dhoni made a rare public appearance when he attended Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s 60th birthday celebrations in Panvel (Image credit: Agencies)

NEW DELHI: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who largely keeps a low profile away from the cricket field, made a rare public appearance when he attended Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s 60th birthday celebrations in Panvel, Maharashtra. Khan marked the milestone with a midnight party at his farmhouse, which was attended by close family members, friends and colleagues from the film industry. Dhoni’s presence at the event quickly became a talking point, underlining his enduring popularity even years after retiring from international cricket.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!As Dhoni left the venue and settled into his car, fans gathered outside broke into loud chants of “Mahi bhai! Mahi bhai!”, a reminder that his aura remains untouched by time or absence from the international stage.

While Dhoni now limits his cricketing appearances to the Indian Premier League, his fan following continues to be unmatched, cutting across generations and sporting loyalties.Dhoni will once again be seen in Chennai Super Kings colours in the IPL 2026 season, having been retained by the franchise he has led with remarkable success over the years. Under his captaincy, CSK have built a reputation for stability, backing experience while seamlessly integrating young talent. Notably, Vijay played eight IPL seasons for CSK, all under Dhoni’s leadership, a testament to the former skipper’s ability to foster long-term player development.The influence of Dhoni is already evident on CSK’s latest recruits. Kartik Sharma, one of the franchise’s newest entrants, admitted he was overwhelmed by the intense bidding war that unfolded for him at the recently concluded IPL auction and said he was “extremely excited” at the prospect of sharing a dressing room with the veteran.Watch the video hereKartik, along with Prashant Veer, became the joint-highest-priced uncapped players in IPL history after CSK paid a staggering Rs 14.20 crore each for the duo, who had entered the auction with a base price of Rs 30 lakh. The investment highlighted CSK’s clear intent to nurture emerging Indian talent alongside established names.Speaking to JioStar, Kartik described the emotional rollercoaster of auction night. “First of all, a special thank you to all my family members and friends. Without their support, I don’t think I would have reached this stage. My entire family is very happy, everyone is celebrating and dancing,” he said. Kartik added that playing with Dhoni was a dream come true, revealing that he broke down in tears as the bids kept climbing.Recognised for his aggressive middle-order batting and reliable wicketkeeping, Kartik has scored 334 runs in 12 T20 matches at a strike rate of 164, hitting 28 sixes and featuring among the top six-hitters in the Ranji Trophy. He has also impressed in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and earned praise after training with CSK last season, particularly for his ability to handle both spin and pace — qualities that could flourish under Dhoni’s guidance.