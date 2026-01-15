Mumbai Indians 24/0 in 4.4 Overs | MI vs UPW, WPL Live Score: Mumbai Indians begin cautiously against UP Warriorz

UP Warriorz continue to grapple with unresolved issues, particularly with the bat.

While their bowlers showed fight against Delhi Capitals, the batting again failed to capitalise, leaving the side short of a competitive total. Meg Lanning led from the front with a fluent half-century against her former franchise, but support around her was limited as wickets fell in clusters.

A tactical gamble also backfired, with Harleen Deol retired out for 47 before UPW lost four wickets for just 11 runs.

Three matches in, the batting order still looks unsettled, with Kiran Navgire persisting at the top despite repeated low scores.

With no gap between matches and the league stage moving quickly, UPW face urgent questions as they try to arrest their slide.