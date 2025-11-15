শনিবার, ১৫ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৬:০৪ অপরাহ্ন
‘Muskuraiye, aap Lucknow mein hain’: Sanjiv Goenka welcomes Mohammed Shami to LSG ahead of IPL 2026 | Cricket News

Veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami is set for a fresh chapter in his IPL career after being traded to the Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. The move comes after Sunrisers Hyderabad agreed to release him at his existing fee of Rs 10 crore. Shami had joined SRH before the 2025 season as their second-costliest signing but struggled to make an impact. The experienced fast bowler brings a long and varied IPL journey with him. He has featured in 119 matches across several teams, starting with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2013 and later representing Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans and SRH. His tally stands at 133 wickets at an average of 28.18, with best figures of 4 for 11. His strongest phase came with Gujarat Titans, where he picked up the Purple Cap in 2023 with 28 wickets and played another key role in their title win the previous year, claiming 20 wickets.

IPL retentions, releases and trades: The burning questions before deadline

Shami’s time with SRH was difficult as he managed only six wickets with an average of 56.16 and went for more than 11 runs per over. His last outing for India came during the Champions Trophy earlier this year where he took nine wickets in five matches, including a five-for. In the ongoing Ranji Trophy season for Bengal, he has shown good form with 15 wickets in three matches at an average of 15.53, including a haul of 5 for 38. LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka welcomed Shami warmly through a post on social media, sharing a picture with the bowler and writing, “Muskuraiye, aap Lucknow mein hain… welcome to the Super Giants family.”

Sanjiv Goenka

Sanjiv Goenka post

Shami has not been part of India’s squads for the Test tour of England, the home series against West Indies and South Africa or the white-ball matches in Australia. A strong IPL season along with consistent domestic performances could reopen the door for his national comeback.





