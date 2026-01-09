শুক্রবার, ০৯ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ১০:৫৬ অপরাহ্ন
Mustafizur Rahman row: ‘Not our domain’ – BCCI’s fresh stance on Bangladesh T20 World Cup venue issue | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ৯ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Mustafizur Rahman row: ‘Not our domain’ – BCCI’s fresh stance on Bangladesh T20 World Cup venue issue | Cricket News


Mustafizur Rahman. (Photo/Agencies)

NEW DELHI: The BCCI on Friday said it was not its place to comment on Bangladesh’s participation in the T20 World Cup, stating that the matter falls under the International Cricket Council’s jurisdiction. The clarification came after a review meeting of the board’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.Bangladesh have asked the ICC to move their T20 World Cup matches out of India after the BCCI instructed IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Mustafizur Rahman, “due to the recent developments”.

Bangladesh seek T20 WC match shift from India after Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL exit

“The meeting was about CoE and other cricketing matters. It’s not our domain to talk about that (as the ICC has the final say on Bangladesh’s participation in T20 World Cup),” Saikia said, as cited by news agency PTI.The meeting in Mumbai focused on the functioning of the CoE and planning future India Under-19 and India A tours. The CoE became fully operational in April last year, but several key technical posts remain vacant, including head of education and head of sports science. The meeting was attended by BCCI president Mithun Manhas, vice-president Rajeev Shukla and head of cricket at the CoE, VVS Laxman.“We assessed the vacancies at CoE and decided to go ahead with the recruitment process soon. There is acute shortage of technical personnel worldwide but we are trying to fill the positions at the earliest,” Saikia was quoted as saying by PTI.Explaining the review, Saikia added: “We thought it was an appropriate time to review the preparations and activities of CoE. We are hosting matches in the three grounds there (including the ongoing Vijay Hazare). We also talked about how the A tours need to be scheduled going forward.”“In certain situations, the A side and senior team are touring together at the same time. We need to ensure that there is no overlapping. A tour is an important supply line of cricketers,” said the former cricketer-turned-lawyer from Assam.Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Cricket Board on Thursday sent a second letter to the ICC, detailing specific security concerns related to travel to India for the T20 World Cup and again requested that the matches be shifted to Sri Lanka.



Source link

