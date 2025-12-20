শনিবার, ২০ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৮:৪৮ অপরাহ্ন
‘My Thambi Sanju’ – R Ashwin’s heartfelt praise for Samson in India’s World Cup squad | Cricket News

India’s Sanju Samson (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Ex-India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has shared his excitement over India’s squad for the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup, highlighting the team’s readiness to defend their title. The former India spinner also congratulated his “brother,” Sanju Samson, and praised Ishan Kishan for making a remarkable return to international cricket. In a move that surprised many fans, India’s defending champions have left out Shubman Gill from the squad for next year’s T20 World Cup, as well as the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. Announced by BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, alongside captain Suryakumar Yadav, chief selector Ajit Agarkar, and vice-captain Axar Patel, the squad features several notable changes.

Inside story of why Shubman Gill was DROPPED from India T20I World Cup squad

Alongside Gill, wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma has also been excluded, making way for Ishan Kishan’s comeback. Kishan earned his spot after leading Jharkhand to their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title, scoring heavily and displaying exceptional form throughout the tournament. Rinku Singh has also returned to the squad after missing India’s 3-1 T20I series win in South Africa.

Ashwin post

Ashwin X post

“Title defence loading. Superb squad. Great to see Rinku back and happy for my thambi Sanju, who will now rightfully open alongside Abhishek. Adipoli Chetta! Huge applause for Ishan, who showed his hunger by grinding hard in the domestic circuit,” Ashwin wrote on X, highlighting the blend of experience and fresh energy in the squad. The 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup will be held from February 7 to March 8, with 40 group-stage matches scheduled to conclude by February 20. The top two teams from each of the four groups will advance to the Super Eights, beginning on February 21. This edition of the tournament is co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka previously hosted the T20 World Cup in 2012, while India last held the event in 2016. Ahead of the World Cup, India will play five T20Is against New Zealand starting January 21 in Nagpur. The series will also feature matches in Raipur, Guwahati, Visakhapatnam, and Thiruvananthapuram. In the World Cup, India is placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, the USA, Netherlands, and Namibia. The team opens its campaign against the USA at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 7. The next match is against Namibia at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, on February 12. India’s high-profile clash with Pakistan is scheduled for February 15 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The group-stage phase concludes with a match against the Netherlands at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 18.



