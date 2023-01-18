Nadda All Set for Visit to Nadia District, to Hold Rally in TMC MP Mahua Moitra’s Constituency

Just after the BJP retained JP Nadda as its national president, the leader is all set to come for a visit to West Bengal for a public meeting in Nadia. He will be arriving in Kolkata late on Wednesday and hold a rally in Nadia district’s Nakashipara on Thursday (January 19). The TMC has also planned to hold a rally in the same district the day after Nadda’s, even though the panchayat elections are yet to be declared.

Nadda will also be going to the Iskcon temple in Mayapur and will later hold a meeting with the state unit. According to sources in the BJP, Nadda is visiting Bengal after Prime Minister Narendra Modi pointed out that the the state BJP unit required a boost.

The West Bengal BJP has planned to a grand Bengali reception for Nadda, who will start his visit from Kolkata. From Kolkata, Nadda will visit Mayapur Iskcon temple and meet the sadhus there. He will be holding a rally in Nakashipara in Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency, where Mahua Moitra is the TMC MP. Party sources said Nadda will also meet state leaders.

In Nadia, there are two Lok Sabha seats — Krishnanagar and Ranaghat. While the TMC’s Moitra won from Krishnanagar, Jagannath Sarkar of the BJP won from Ranaghat.

Party insiders said the BJP had a chance in Nadia, which is why Nadda will be holding a rally in Nakashipara. “JP Nadda ji is welcome in my constituency; the last time, the margin of Nakashipara was 22,000 and I believe more the senior leaders of the BJP come here, more the votes for the TMC will increase,” said Moitra, responding to Nadda’s visit.

Read all the Latest Politics News here