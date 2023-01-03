মঙ্গলবার , ৩ জানুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ১৯শে পৌষ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Nadda, Shah to Tour 24 LS Seats this Month; Nat'l Executive Meet on Jan 16-17

জানুয়ারি ৩, ২০২৩ ২:৫০ অপরাহ্ণ
untitled design 2023 01 03t134958.371


Last Updated: January 03, 2023, 15:15 IST

Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda will tour 12 Lok Sabha seats each. (Twitter)

The tours, part of the Lok Sabha Pravas in the run-up to the 2024 polls, are to strengthen the seats considered weak. The BJP will also have its two-day executive meet in New Delhi, where Nadda is likely to get extension for his tenure as party chief

Bharatiya Janata Party National President J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have sounded the poll bugle for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Being the top leaders in the party, the two are leading by example and are set to tour 12 Lok Sabha seats each in January. The election tour comes alongside the Bharat Jodo Yatra by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The BJP will also have its two-day national executive meet in the National Capital on January 16 and January 17. This is considered significant as it comes ahead of assembly polls in handful states and will give direction to the party’s preparations for Lok Sabha 2024 polls. Nadda is likely to get an extension for his tenure as the BJP chief at the meet.

According to the sources, both Shah and Nadda will address gatherings and take stock of the organization in various states for around a week through the month.

Senior leaders said that these election tours, a part of the Lok Sabha Pravas in the run-up to the elections, are to strengthen the seats that are considered weak for the BJP.

The party has decided to involve the party’s national general secretaries and secretaries to conduct pravas. While they were kept out of the Lok Sabha Pravas module in the first phase, which was launched in May 2022, the party has decided to go full throttle ahead of the polls.

While the number of the seats for phase one were estimated at 144, the number increased to 160 after the Janata Dal (United) severed its ties with the BJP in Bihar and some seats from Maharashtra, too, were added.

Party sources stated that while Shah, Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will tour the states, Union ministers, too, have been asked to give their availability for the Lok Sabha Pravas.

“We will soon see Union ministers touring the seats they have been given and following an extensive strategy given by the party. They just need to follow the list of tasks given and most of the work will be done. This will be a game-changer in the upcoming polls as we would win a majority of these weak seats,” added the source.

Union ministers, who have been appointed as cluster in-charges for the Lok Sabha seats, are tasked with overseeing the implementation of the campaign in the seats next year. During the first phase, 40 cluster communities covering all Lok Sabha seats were made.

For political management, rallies and pravas of the national leadership in the run-up to the elections are in the plans.

