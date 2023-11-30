Najmul Shanto to lead Bangladesh in New Zealand ODIs, T20Is | Cricket News







NEW DELHI: The Bangladesh Cricket Board on Thursday named Najmul Hossain Shanto as the captain for their upcoming ODI and T20I series in New Zealand next month.

The tour scheduled between December 17 and December 31 comprises three ODIs and three T20Is.

Najmul, already leading Bangladesh’s Test side against New Zealand in the ongoing home series, has been entrusted with the responsibilities in the absence of the regular white-ball captain Shakib Al Hasan .

Shakib is unavailable for the series as he has recently moved into politics to contest the upcoming general election on January 7 as a candidate of the ruling Awami League.

All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been named as Najmul’s deputy for the white-ball tour of New Zealand.

Batsman Liton Das returns to the squad for the New Zealand ODIs, which also included uncapped left-arm spinner Rakibul Hasan.

Bangladesh ODI squad : Najmul Hossain Shanto (Capt), Tanzid Hasan, Anamul Haque, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Rishad Hossain, Rakibul Hasan.

Bangladesh T20 squad : Najmul Hossain Shanto (Capt), Liton Das, Rony Talukdar, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan.

(With inputs from AFP)









Source link