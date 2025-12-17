‘Namaste India!’: Lionel Messi shares GOAT Tour video, hopes for ‘bright future’ for Indian football | WATCH | Football News

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Lionel Messi capped his much-celebrated GOAT India Tour 2025 by sharing a minute-long video montage of his visit, offering fans a heartfelt glimpse into his whirlwind journey across the country and expressing optimism about the future of football in India. Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!The Argentine legend posted the clip on social media on Tuesday, shortly after departing Jamnagar, writing: “Namaste India! What incredible visits to Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata. Thanks for the warm welcome, great hospitality and all the expressions of love throughout my tour. I hope football has a bright future in India!”

Lionel Messi India trip: Mumbai out in numbers for the superstar

The video showcases Messi’s interactions with fans, young footballers and dignitaries across four cities, capturing the scale of enthusiasm that followed the World Cup winner throughout his stay. His message quickly resonated with Indian supporters, many of whom hailed the tour as a landmark moment for football in the country.WATCH – India tour video shared by Messi Messi’s final stop was Jamnagar, where he visited Vantara, the wildlife rescue and conservation centre hosted by Anant Ambani. Accompanied by Inter Miami teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul, Messi received a traditional welcome and toured the facility, which houses rescued big cats, elephants, reptiles and other animals. Praising the initiative, Messi described Vantara’s work as “truly beautiful” and said the experience would stay with him.Before Jamnagar, Messi completed a packed itinerary across India. The tour began in Kolkata, where overwhelming crowds underlined his immense popularity, despite some fan frustration over overcrowding. In Hyderabad, he featured in a 7-on-7 exhibition match and met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, while also interacting with political leaders and young players. Mumbai saw Messi visit the Wankhede Stadium, where he met Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.The Delhi leg served as the grand finale. Messi attended an on-field programme at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and made a brief appearance during a celebrity match involving the Minerva Messi All Stars. He spent time with young footballers, exchanged passes with Suárez and De Paul, and participated in a stage ceremony attended by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and several prominent dignitaries. Messi was presented with special Indian cricket jerseys and a commemorative bat signed by former Indian greats.