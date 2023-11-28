মঙ্গলবার , ২৮ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১৩ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

‘Nation Salutes Their Grit’: Leaders Across Party Lines Hail Trapped Workers, Rescuers Of Heroic Mission

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ২৮, ২০২৩ ১০:৫৮ অপরাহ্ণ
uttarkashi tunnel rescue op 2023 11 44f7e5a026e02b1452d5f62aaf4db58c


Leaders across party lines hailed the rescue operation at an under-construction tunnel in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi after all 41 workers trapped inside it were safely rescued on Tuesday.

Union Minister V K Singh and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed the workers as National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) men brought them out through a steel chute that lined a 60-metre passage.

An ambulance with the first of the 41 workers left the mouth of the tunnel around 8 pm, about an hour after a group of rat-hole mining experts dug through the last stretch of rubble. There was hugging and cheers as the ordeal ended.

Outside the tunnel, some people chanted “Har Har Mahadev” and “Bharat Mata ki Jai” near ambulances which had lined up at the tunnel and ferried the workers to a community health centre where a special 41-bed ward had been set up.

Before this, the workers were given a quick medical checkup as they emerged out of the steel pipe. CM Dhami said no worker was in a critical situation. But the labourers will be kept under medical observation for some time before being sent home, he said.

How Leaders Reacted to Rescue Op

▶Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the courage and patience of the trapped workers and wished them good health.

“The success of the rescue operation of our workers in Uttarkashi is making everyone emotional. I want to say to the friends who were trapped in the tunnel that your courage and patience is inspiring everyone. I wish you all well and good health. It is a matter of great satisfaction that after a long wait, these friends of ours will now meet their loved ones. The patience and courage that all these families have shown in this challenging time cannot be appreciated enough,” he wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

PM Modi also heaped praises on people associated with the rescue operation and said their bravery and determination have given a new life to our workers.

“I also salute the spirit of all the people associated with this rescue operation. Their bravery and determination have given a new life to our workers. Everyone involved in this mission has set an amazing example of humanity and teamwork,” he added.

▶Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the nation salutes the grit of workers in facing such a challenging situation in the tunnel for so long.

“It is great news for the nation that all our 41 Shramik brothers trapped in a tunnel in Uttarkashi have been rescued safe and sound. Nation salutes their grit in facing such a challenging situation in the tunnel for so long. My heartfelt gratitude to all the people and the agencies that have made tireless efforts to save the lives of our fellow citizens,” Shah said.

▶ Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said this is a moment of joy for the families of all workers and congratulated them. “The biggest contribution in rescuing all these workers trapped in very difficult and challenging conditions is of all the agencies engaged in relief and rescue work like NDRF, SDRF, Uttarakhand Police and Indian Army. I heartily congratulate all of them,” he said.

▶ Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said this was a well-coordinated effort by multiple agencies, marking one of the most significant rescue operations in recent years.

▶ Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thanked everyone who made their invaluable contribution to saving the lives of workers.

▶Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said the country breathes a sigh of relief as the Silkyara Tunnel rescue operation concludes successfully with the rescue of 41 workers. “For the last 17 days, the entire nation was united in praying for their safe return, who displayed remarkable resilience and courage,” he wrote on X.

▶Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik appreciated the dedication of the agencies, rescue teams and engineers involved in the marathon operation.

“Happy and relieved that all the workers trapped in #Uttarakhand’s #SilkyaraTunnel have been rescued safely. Appreciate the dedication of the agencies, rescue teams and engineers involved in the marathon operation which facilitated the safe rescue of the 41 trapped workers including five workers from #Odisha,” he wrote on X.

▶Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said the hard work of NDRF, Army and other agencies has paid off and all the workers trapped in the tunnel of Uttarakhand have been rescued safely. “I salute the efforts and hard work of all those involved in this operation who worked day and night to make it successful. The prayers of all the countrymen came in handy. I also salute the patience and courage of all those workers who supported and encouraged each other in adverse circumstances. This is the victory of unity of the people of India,” he said.

▶Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated workers for their evacuation and also saluted the people involved in the rescue operation.

“The safe return of the workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel of Uttarkashi is a very happy news. My heartiest congratulations to them and their families. The safety of our workers who are building India is of paramount importance. I salute all the brave men who made this difficult campaign successful,” he wrote on X.



