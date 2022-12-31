শনিবার , ৩১ ডিসেম্বর ২০২২ | ১৭ই পৌষ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
NCP; Asks if More ‘jumlas’ in Store for 2023

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ৩১, ২০২২ ১০:৪৫ অপরাহ্ণ
narendra modi ne


Last Updated: December 31, 2022, 22:15 IST

Should the nation expect new 'jumlas' (poll rhetoric) in 2023, Tapase asked.

A statement by NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase questioned if the Union government had a roadmap for the development and repayment of debt

On New Year’s eve, the Nationalist Congress Party on Saturday said the Narendra Modi government had failed to deliver on its promises in 2022.

A statement by NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase questioned if the Union government had a roadmap for the development and repayment of debt.

“Now that we have only a few hours left of 2022, it is time the nation revisits the promises made by the BJP government. GDP stands at 6.5 per cent against 10 per cent as promised for 2022. Farmers’ income has not doubled nor 100 per cent irrigation achieved,” the NCP leader said.

Eradication of malnutrition, 24×7 electricity, 100 per cent broadband connectivity in all gram panchayats along with digital literacy for all as well as a USD 5 trillion economy were some of the promises made by Modi’s government, he claimed.

“The government has written off Rs 10 lakh crore of bank loans and these were not majorly the credits taken by farmers and small traders. SMEs scheme for non-collateral credit is only on paper as banks refuse to entertain proposals,” he alleged.

The Central government’s borrowing in eight years of Bharatiya Janata Party rule has touched Rs 80 lakh crore, the rupee stood at 82 to the US dollar, while two lakh persons had renounced Indian citizenship and migrated in 2022, Tapase further said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)



