NDA Condemns Oppn’s Call to Boycott New Parl Building Inauguration

The inauguration event of new Parliament building has snowballed into a controversy after 19 Opposition parties announced to boycott the ceremony and accused the Central government of ignoring President Droupadi Murmu by not inviting her to the function on May 28 in Delhi.

The ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has condemned the boycott decision and called it a “blatant affront to democratic and constitutional values of India.”

In a statement, the NDA said such flagrant disrespect towards this institution betrays not only intellectual bankruptcy but a disturbing contempt for the very essence of democracy.

“Regrettably, this is not the first instance of such disdain. Over the past nine years, these opposition parties have repeatedly shown scant regard for parliamentary procedures, disrupted sessions, staged walkouts during crucial legislations, and demonstrated an alarming lackadaisical attitude towards their Parliamentary duties. This recent boycott is just another feather in their cap of disregard for democratic processes.”

The NDA said the audacity of these opposition parties to preach about parliamentary decency and constitutional values is, in the light of their actions, nothing short of laughable. “Their hypocrisy knows no bounds – they boycotted the special GST session presided over by the then President of India, Pranab Mukherjee; skipped the ceremony when he was awarded the Bharat Ratna, and even extended a late courtesy call to Ramnath Kovind Ji upon his election as President. Further, the disrespect shown towards our current President Droupadi Murmu, is a new low in political discourse. The staunch opposition to her candidature is not just an insult to her but a direct affront to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes of our nation,” it said.

Slamming the Opposition further, the NDA said it is painfully apparent that the Opposition shuns Parliament because it represents the will of the people – a will that has repeatedly rejected their antiquated and self-serving politics. “Their preference for semi-monarchic governments and family-run parties shows an aversion to a vibrant democracy, an ideology incongruent with the ethos of our nation.”

‘Soul of Democracy Sucked Out’: Oppn Boycotts Parliament Event

As many as 19 opposition parties, including the Congress, Left, TMC, SP and AAP, came together and announced their decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying they find no value in a new building when the “soul of democracy has been sucked out”.

Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28 following an invitation by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

“When the soul of democracy has been sucked out from Parliament, we find no value in a new building. We announce our collective decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building,” the parties said.

“We will continue to fight – in letter, in spirit, and in substance – against this ‘authoritarian’ prime minister and his government, and take our message directly to the people of India,” the opposition parties said.

Attacking Modi, the parties said, “Undemocratic acts are not new to the prime minister, who has relentlessly hollowed out Parliament. Opposition Members of Parliament have been disqualified, suspended and muted when they raised the issues of the people of India. MPs from the Treasury benches have disrupted Parliament.” “Many controversial legislations, including the three farm laws, have been passed with almost no debate, and Parliamentary Committees have been practically made defunct,” the parties said.

The Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, Janata Dal (United), AAP, CPI-M, CPI, SP, NCP, SS (UBT), RJD, IUML, JMM, NC, KC (M), RSP, VCK, MDMK, RLD are the signatories of the joint statement.

(With PTI inputs)