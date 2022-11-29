মঙ্গলবার , ২৯ নভেম্বর ২০২২ | ১৪ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

New Innings for Sidhu in Punjab Congress? State Unit Abuzz That He May Soon Walk out of Jail, Get Key Role

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ২৯, ২০২২ ১২:৩৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
navjot singh sidhu on day of going to jail


Will former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu get a crucial assignment after he walks out of Patiala Jail? The buzz in the Congress circles has been triggered after an indication that the former cricketer could walk out of the prison much before the one-year sentence is to end.

Sidhu was sentenced to one year’s imprisonment in May last year in a hit-and-run case. Though there are still six months left for his sentence to get over, as per jail rules, he could well walk out of the prison in less than eight months. Sidhu can get 48 days’ remission in the sentence in lieu of working in the jail factory as a convict gets four-day remission per month.

The jail superintendent has the power to remit another 30-day sentence, which is generally given to almost all convicts. The third 60-day remission can come from DG (Jails), which usually happens in exceptional cases and with political consent.

The party circles are buzzing with reports of Sidhu being given a crucial assignment when he walks out of the prison. Congress leaders are also awaiting the fate of the inquiry against the former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief after he was ticked off by a disciplinary committee for indulging in alleged anti-party activities.

Sources close to Sidhu said that a chorus on bringing him back into party affairs was building up ahead of his release and in the last six months some Congress leaders have been calling upon Sidhu in jail.

Party leaders are hopeful that Sidhu’s entry back into Punjab politics could throw up interesting political equations in the state. “Party leaders are waiting for his next move as well whenever he comes out. What decision he takes on his political future is being awaited,” said a Congress leader.

Coinciding with his sentencing in May, the party high command had referred the case of his alleged anti-party activities to the disciplinary committee. Though the change of guard at the top level would mean a change of the members of the disciplinary committee, the matter against Sidhu was still pending.

After Amrinder Raja Warring took over as PPCC chief, the party has been adopting a tough stand against indiscipline and has expelled a few leaders in the last few months.

After Punjab Congress’s poor performance in the assembly elections held this year, Sidhu resigned as state unit chief before Punjab affairs incharge Harish Chaudhary took cognisance of new PPCC chief Raja Warring writing to the party high command about his indiscipline and alleged anti-party activities. The state unit has sought action against him, accusing him of putting himself ahead of the party.

Read all the Latest Politics News here



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

navjot singh sidhu on day of going to jail
New Innings for Sidhu in Punjab Congress? State Unit Abuzz That He May Soon Walk out of Jail, Get Key Role
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
obaidul Kader
‘বিএনপি লাঠি নিয়ে বের হলে আ.লীগের নেতাকর্মীরা চুপ থাকবে না’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
CC Camera 28 November 2022
প্রধানমন্ত্রীর জনসভাস্থলে চসিকের ১০০ সিসি ক্যামেরা
বাংলাদেশ
1669652593 photo
South Korea vs Ghana Highlights: Ghana beat South Korea in a five-goal thriller | Football News
খেলাধুলা

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm primeminister223

পদ্মাসেতুর ভৌত অগ্রগতি ৮৮.৭৫ শতাংশ: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

 avinash krushna 1

People’s Favourite, ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’ to Return to HistoryTV18 with Season 8

 wm Photo Branding 1 80

শামসুল আরেফীনের ৯৮ নিবন্ধ প্রকাশ করেছে এশিয়াটিক সোসাইটি

 Kamalgonj Pic Ras

সকল ধর্মের মানুষের সম্মান রেখে অসাম্প্রদায়িক দেশ গড়তে চাই  কমলগঞ্জে পরিকল্পনা  মন্ত্রী 

 raisin

শুধু ওজনই কমবে না, রোগ প্রতিরোধেও সাহায্য করে এই বিশেষ মিষ্টি জল, জানুন

 wm Awami League Logo 22 09 2021

সার্চ কমিটিতে নাম জমা দিতে যাচ্ছে আওয়ামী লীগ

 received 480148739762395 1

ফরিদপুর জেলা যুবলীগের আহ্বায়ক কমিটি গঠন

 Mino

বিনা অপরাধে ৩ বছর সাজা ভোগের পর মুক্তি পেলেন মিনু – Corporate Sangbad

 1615880627 janhvi kapoor 4

Janhvi Kapoor Recalls Mother Sridevi’s Advice to ‘Never Depend on Anyone’

 1622795411 marraige

Planning to Tie the Knot? Here’s a Look at Auspicious Dates, Timings