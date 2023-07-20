New Zealand beat Norway 1-0 in opening game of Women’s World Cup | Football News

NEW DELHI: In a remarkable upset, underdogs New Zealand secured a thrilling 1-0 victory over former champions Norway at Eden Park on Thursday, marking the beginning of their Women’s World Cup campaign at home in extraordinary fashion.
The Football Ferns, who had never won a World Cup match before, achieved this historic feat with a second-half winner courtesy of Hannah Wilkinson. Her close-range goal early in the second half, propelled by a laser-like cross from Jacqui Hand, ignited thunderous cheers from the home fans.
This triumph sets New Zealand on the right course towards their goal of advancing from the opening stage of the tournament. Their next challenge awaits on Tuesday against debutants the Philippines, a match widely regarded as their best opportunity for a victory in Group A.
As co-hosts of the Women’s World Cup, Australia was slated to commence their campaign later on Thursday in Sydney, adding to the significance of this being the first co-hosted Women’s World Cup and the inaugural event in the southern hemisphere.
The stage is set for an exhilarating and competitive tournament as women’s football takes the spotlight in this historic global event.
