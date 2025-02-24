New Zealand, India book Champions Trophy semis berth; hosts Pakistan, Bangladesh knocked out | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: A returning Rachin Ravindra put up a batting masterclass, slamming a solid ton to steer New Zealand to an easy five-wicket win over Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy Group A game in Rawalpindi on Monday.

The win secured semifinal spots for both New Zealand and India from the group while eliminating hosts Pakistan and Bangladesh from the tournament.

India and New Zealand have maintained perfect records with two wins each, including victories against Pakistan.

Pakistan, hosting an ICC tournament for the first time since the 1996 World Cup, needed a lot of results to go their way to ensure their qualification for the semifinals after the first two losses. But Bangladesh’s defeat on Monday ensured that the hosts were knocked out.

Michael Bracewell’s outstanding four-for helped New Zealand limit Bangladesh to 236 for nine before Ravindra’s special knock.

The Kiwis faced early pressure when Will Young and Kane Williamson were dismissed with only 15 runs on the board. However, they successfully chased down the target in 46.1 overs, with Ravindra scoring 112 from 105 balls, including 12 fours and a six.

Tom Latham contributed 55 runs from 76 balls and formed a crucial 129-run partnership with Ravindra for the fourth wicket, securing New Zealand’s win.

Bangladesh showed promise with their bowling attack early in the match. Taskin Ahmed dismissed Young with an impressive inswinger that knocked down the stumps before New Zealand could open their scoring.

Nahid Rana, who returned to the team after being left out against India, then removed Kane Williamson for 5 runs when the batter edged the ball to Mushfiqur Rahim.

After the early setbacks, Devon Conway and Ravindra built a 57-run partnership before Mustafizur Rahman ended Conway’s innings at 30, leaving New Zealand at 72 for three in the 16th over.

The game-changing partnership between Ravindra and Latham followed, steering New Zealand to victory.

Earlier, Bracewell demonstrated exceptional bowling skills, finishing with figures of 4 for 26.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto scored 77 from 110 balls, while his team’s batters struggled to maintain momentum during the middle overs of their must-win match.

Jaker Ali, batting at No.7, contributed 45 runs from 55 balls, outperforming the top and middle-order batsmen.

After choosing to field first, New Zealand waited for their first breakthrough as Shanto and Tanzid Hasan put up 45 runs together. Bracewell eventually dismissed Tanzid for 24 runs, caught by a diving Williamson at midwicket.

Mehidy Hasan started confidently with a six off Bracewell but fell shortly after scoring 13 from 14 balls, failing to clear mid-on.

While Shanto maintained steady scoring, Towhid Hridoy departed for 7 runs after Williamson took an impressive catch running back from extra cover off Bracewell’s bowling.

Bangladesh found themselves at 97 for three in the 21st over when Mushfiqur Rahim arrived at the crease. However, the experienced player only managed 2 runs before falling to Bracewell, caught by Ravindra at deep mid-wicket.

Shanto reached his fifty with a single to deep square leg. Bangladesh’s progress was hampered by playing out 86 dot balls in the first 21 overs.

Mahmudullah became Bracewell’s fourth victim when he miscued an attempted big shot, resulting in a leading edge.

William O’Rourke claimed the crucial wicket of Shanto, further strengthening New Zealand’s position and increasing Bangladesh’s challenges.