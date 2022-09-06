মঙ্গলবার , ৬ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২২ | ২২শে ভাদ্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Neymar and I have a good relationship, insists Kylian Mbappe | Football News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ৬, ২০২২ ৭:০৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1662426200 photo


PARIS: Kylian Mbappe and Neymar have enjoyed a prolific start to Paris St Germain’s new Ligue 1 season and even though they squabbled over who should take penalties, the France forward insisted they had a good relationship.
PSG take on Juventus in their opening Champions League game on Tuesday with the duo having scored seven goals each on the domestic front while Lionel Messi has provided six assists.
Neymar and Mbappe argued over who should take a penalty against Montpellier last month after the Frenchman had missed a spot kick earlier.
The Brazilian took it and converted it as PSG won 5-2, before taking it out on Mbappe on social media.
“Our relationship has always been like this. There are moments when it’s a bit cold, other moments when it’s warmer. Sometimes we’re like best friends and other times we talk to each other less but there’s always respect,” Mbappe told a news conference before PSG’s Group H game.
“When you have two players with a lot of character, these things happen but we always respect each other and have PSG’s interest at heart.”
PSG have scored 24 goals in six league games but they are fully aware of the challenge they face against Juve, who have conceded only two goals since the start of the Serie A season.
“It is extremely difficult to create space against this team,” said coach Christophe Galtier.
“Every year there’s eight or nine teams who can win it. Are we there favourites? No.
“Tomorrow we will face a team who have a lot of experience in the competition, with a coach (Massimo Allegri) who has way more experience than I have in the Champions League.”
Galtier took over from Mauricio Pochettino during the close season and the Champions League is on top of his priority list but the Frenchman said there was no extra pressure ahead of his first game in charge with PSG on the European stage.
“The pressure, I have it since the day I signed. But there will be no additional pressure tomorrow.”





