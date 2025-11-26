Neymar Jr’s family business acquires Brazilian football icon Pele’s brand | Football News

Neymar Jr’s family business has purchased Pele’s brand rights. (Agencies)

The legacy of Brazilian football icon Pelé has taken a significant step toward renewed global visibility following the acquisition of his brand by NR Sports, the company owned by Neymar Santos Sr. The announcement was made on Tuesday at the Pelé Museum in Santos, the coastal city where the legendary forward built much of his career and global reputation. Neymar Sr. described the agreement as a milestone for both his company and Brazilian sport, emphasizing the cultural power attached to Pelé’s image.“It’s a very strong brand. We want to enhance its identity and bring it into the present,” he said. While the financial terms remain confidential under agreements with former rights-holder Sport 10, Brazilian media reports estimated the value around $18 million. Pelé—born Edson Arantes do Nascimento—remains one of football’s most celebrated figures in the sport, renowned for leading Brazil to World Cup triumphs in 1958, 1962, and 1970. He holds several records to date, with some of the most notable being the youngest to score in a FIFA World Cup final, and also the youngest to score a hat-trick in the competition. His influence extends far beyond the pitch, symbolising Brazilian creativity and excellence in global sport. Though he died in December 2022, his daughter Flavia attended the ceremony marking the transition.

Poll What do you think is the most important aspect of Pelé’s legacy?

“There are no words to describe the emotion of bringing back a brand that embodies soul, humanity, and love,” she said, calling the moment both honouring and deeply personal. NR Sports characterised the acquisition as a “repatriation” of one of sport’s most important symbols, framing it as essential to preserving and expanding Pelé’s legacy for future generations.