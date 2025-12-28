সোমবার, ২৯ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০১:০৩ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Nick Kyrgios beats Aryna Sabalenka in ‘Battle of the Sexes’ | Tennis News জোট নয়, বিএনপির সঙ্গে আসনভিত্তিক সমঝোতা হতে পারে: জিএম কাদের নওগাঁ বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের লোগো অনুমোদন কর্ণফুলী শাহ আমানত সেতুর উত্তর পাশে ইনকিলাব মঞ্চের অবরোধ শীতকালে সহমর্মিতা: নাগরপুরে অসহায়দের পাশে প্রশাসন  PCB to run owner-less Multan Sultans in PSL, sale planned after season | Cricket News রাঙামাটিতে ওয়ার্ল্ড পীসের উদ্যোগে চার কীর্তিমান প্রতিষ্ঠানকে সম্মাননা প্রদান Tehseen Poonawalla Defends Salman Khan’s Smile In Battle Of Galwan Teaser: ‘People Are Missing The Point’ | Bollywood News Riteish Deshmukh Praises Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna; Dhruv Rathee Reacts To Janhvi Kapoor Thumbnail Row | Bollywood News নোয়াখালীতে ইন্টারনেট সচেতনতাবিষয়ক কর্মশালা অনুষ্ঠিত
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Nick Kyrgios beats Aryna Sabalenka in ‘Battle of the Sexes’ | Tennis News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ২৯ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ০ সময় দেখুন
Nick Kyrgios beats Aryna Sabalenka in ‘Battle of the Sexes’ | Tennis News


Aryna Sabalenka plays a forehand against Nick Kyrgios during their Battle of the Sexes tennis match, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday Dec. 28, 2025. (Photo via AP)

DDUBAI: Nick Kyrgios beat women’s world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the “Battle of the Sexes” on Sunday, in a highly-publicised showdown with modified rules that divided tennis fans.Former Wimbledon finalist Kyrgios won 6-3, 6-3 in an exhibition match in Dubai that bore little resemblance to the era-defining 1973 encounter between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs.Back then, there was more at stake with the nascent women’s professional tour, set up by King, fighting for its legitimacy and prize money for female players still far lower than for the men.King, one of the all-time greats of the women’s game who was at the peak of her powers, saw off the 55-year-old Riggs, a top player in his day, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 in Houston.On Sunday, each player received only one serve and the dimensions of Sabalenka’s side of the court were nine percent smaller, in an attempt to restrict Kyrgios’ power and speed advantage.Kyrgios has dropped to 671 in the rankings after playing just six ATP matches over the past three seasons, but the 30-year-old Australian still had enough to see off four-time Grand Slam singles champion Sabalenka. “Honestly, it was a really tough match. She’s a hell of a competitor,” said Kyrgios.“I had to strap in because she was putting the pressure on and ultimately it was a really hard-fought battle.”



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
PCB to run owner-less Multan Sultans in PSL, sale planned after season | Cricket News

PCB to run owner-less Multan Sultans in PSL, sale planned after season | Cricket News

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma run riot as India post highest Women’s T20I total | Cricket News

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma run riot as India post highest Women’s T20I total | Cricket News

‘Third party intended to marry my husband’: Imad Wasim’s wife Sannia Ashfaq drops bombshell on divorce | Cricket News

‘Third party intended to marry my husband’: Imad Wasim’s wife Sannia Ashfaq drops bombshell on divorce | Cricket News

Ex-England cricketer and former ECB chief dies at 62 | Cricket News

Ex-England cricketer and former ECB chief dies at 62 | Cricket News

‘Due to repeated conflicts’: Former Pakistan cricketer Imad Wasim announces divorce from wife Sannia Ashfaq | Cricket News

‘Due to repeated conflicts’: Former Pakistan cricketer Imad Wasim announces divorce from wife Sannia Ashfaq | Cricket News

Decks cleared for Shreyas Iyer’s ODI return | Cricket News

Decks cleared for Shreyas Iyer’s ODI return | Cricket News

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST