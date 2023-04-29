শনিবার , ২৯ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ১৬ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বহি বিশ্ব

Nitish Calls on Lalu After RJD Boss Reaches Patna After 7 Months

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ২৯, ২০২৩ ১২:২৬ পূর্বাহ্ণ
nitish kumar


Published By: Aashi Sadana

Last Updated: April 28, 2023, 23:56 IST

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File photo/PTI)
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File photo/PTI)

Prasad had been away for close to seven months, during which he underwent a kidney transplant in Singapore and convalesced at his eldest daughter Misa Bharti’s house in Delhi.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday called on RJD president Lalu Prasad, with whom his rivalry has once been the stuff of legend in the state’s politics.

Kumar drove to the residence of Rabri Devi, former chief minister and wife of Prasad, late in the evening, hours after the RJD supremo had landed in his home town after a long time.

Prasad had been away for close to seven months, during which he underwent a kidney transplant in Singapore and convalesced at his eldest daughter Misa Bharti’s house in Delhi.

It was not known what transpired during the meeting between the two veteran leaders that lasted for less than half an hour.

However, speculations are rife that the two leaders will jointly work towards forging a country-wide opposition unity to take on the BJP in next year’s Lok Sabha polls.

Known as “bada bhai-chhota bhai” (big brother-little brother) in the political lexicon of Bihar, the RJD chief and the JD(U) supreme leader have been close associates since the “JP movement” of the 1970s when both were student leaders.

The political stock of the two OBC leaders rose in the post-Mandal era which also saw them parting ways and bitterly fighting each other for decades.

The two came together in August last year when Kumar junked the BJP, a domineering ally, but retained power thanks to the prompt offer of support from Prasad whose party has the largest number of MLAs in Bihar.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

aashi
Aashi Sadana

Aashi works at the ‘Breaking News Desk’ of News18.com. After doing History Honors from Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi, she went on to complete her masRead More



