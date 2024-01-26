শুক্রবার , ২৬ জানুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ১২ই মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

Nitish Kumar Making His 4th Political ‘Palti’ in 10 Years? ‘Insult’ By Congress May Have Been the Last Straw

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ২৬, ২০২৪ ৯:২২ পূর্বাহ্ণ
nitish kumar congress 2024 01 9736bea0478f2b9ce1225d1bf30ac6f5


It is believed to have been indicated to the JD(U) by the Congress that Mamata Banerjee may have a problem with Nitish Kumar being appointed as the convener. (PTI/File)

It is believed to have been indicated to the JD(U) by the Congress that Mamata Banerjee may have a problem with Nitish Kumar being appointed as the convener. (PTI/File)

Nitish Kumar’s latest statement on dynasty politics, which seemed to be an attack on his ally RJD, and his public gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a Bharat Ratna to socialist icon Karpoori Thakur have been clear indicators that the JD(U) chief and Bihar CM is keen to return to the BJP fold

For months, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had aimed to become the face of the INDIA bloc as its convener. But it is the dilly-dallying by the Congress over the same and a perceived ‘insult’ of Kumar at the last INDIA meeting that may have proved to be the proverbial last straw for him to now contemplate jump ship to the BJP, sources say.

It is believed to have been indicated to the JD(U) by the Congress that Mamata Banerjee may have a problem with Nitish Kumar being appointed as the convener and she needs to be on board for the same, and that AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal may be needed to convince her. This is seemed to have irritated Kumar so much that he told Congress that they might as well opt for Lalu Prasad Yadav as the convener, and JD(U) rejected the proposition of Kumar being made the convener.

The JD(U) has also had an issue with the importance being given in the INDIA bloc to certain leaders, like Sitaram Yechury and Mallikarjun Kharge, over the likes of Kumar who has been a multiple-time Chief Minister. Yechury, for example, once is said to have spoken right after Sonia Gandhi at the INDIA meetings.

The JD(U) camp also believes that it has been too late already for the appointment of the convener and the same has become redundant, as by now the seat-sharing talks should have been concluded ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Kumar has been expressing his reservations on the issue, saying the Congress has been busy in state elections at a time when INDIA partners should have been proceedings on seat-sharing talks.

Kumar also has a grouse that though he played the key role of bringing tricky allies like Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal on the same table as the Congress, he was not given his due. Kumar’s ambition of a national role is his priority but the Congress is not keen on it, the JD(U) camp feels.

Kumar’s latest statement on dynasty politics, which seemed to be an attack on his ally RJD, and his public gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a Bharat Ratna to socialist icon Karpoori Thakur have been clear indicators that Kumar is keen to return to the BJP fold. Meetings between Kumar and Lalu Prasad have been few and far between and the latest one on January 15, when Kumar drove down to Lalu’s residence for just 10 minutes, came after a long gap of three months.

With the central role under INDIA being in doubt, Kumar is not keen to hand over the CM’s chair to Tejashwi Yadav as the latter’s father Lalu Prasad Yadav wants. The BJP and the JD(U) have been old partners and despite acrimony since their last split, Kumar knows his party can notch up a good tally in Lok Sabha in Bihar if it allies with the BJP.

The JD(U) had won 16 Lok Sabha seats in alliance with the BJP in 2019, while it won two seats in 2014 when it had contested separately from the BJP.

So will Nitish Kumar do another political palti now, his fourth in the last 10 years? Would the BJP want its own Chief Minister even if it ties up again with Nitish Kumar? We will know by weekend.

aman sharma
Aman Sharma

Aman Sharma, Executive Editor – National Affairs at CNN-News18, and Bureau Chief at News18 in Delhi, has over two decades of experience in covering thRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

pitha tsob
সিইউএসডি’র প্রতিষ্ঠাবার্ষিকীতে পিঠা উৎসব
বাংলাদেশ
1706240833 photo
Rohan Bopanna and Joshna Chinappa among sportspersons shortlisted for Padma Shri | More sports News
খেলাধুলা
mithun chakraborty 2024 01 ceeee228f793acfec331fd7a0297ff89
Padma Bhushan For Mithun Chakraborty: From National Award Win To Entering Politics, A Look at His Journey
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
nitish kumar congress 2024 01 9736bea0478f2b9ce1225d1bf30ac6f5
Nitish Kumar Making His 4th Political ‘Palti’ in 10 Years? ‘Insult’ By Congress May Have Been the Last Straw
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm BangaBandhu Sattellite 2 MoU 02 02 2022 1

বঙ্গবন্ধু স্যাটেলাইট-২ উৎক্ষেপণে সমঝোতা সই

 PLF 2

৪১ দফায় বেড়েছে পিপলস লিজিংয়ের লেনদেন বন্ধের মেয়াদ – Corporate Sangbad

 297

ঢাকা-৬ আসনে নাতী আবু হামিদুর রেজা খান ভাসানীকে ভোট দেয়ার আহবান

 received 1171363726908697

চট্টগ্রাম জেলার পূর্জা উদযাপন পরিষদের সা. সম্পাদক হলেন আনোয়ারার সুগ্রীব মজুমদার দোলন

 datch bangla bank

ডাচ-বাংলা ব্যাংকের পর্ষদ সভা ২৭ জুলাই – Corporate Sangbad

 1 3

অবশেষে জামিন পেলেন পরীমনি – Corporate Sangbad

 Mita Rahman

নারী নির্যাতন প্রতিরোধ দিবস ও কিছু কথা

 IMG 20230524 161100

স্মার্ট ভূমি সেবা পেয়ে খুশি গোপালগঞ্জবাসী

 30 14

তুরাগে অপহরণ মামলার পলাতক আসামী গ্রেফতার – Corporate Sangbad

 wm Adalot Edit

অর্থ আত্মসাৎ: জীবন বীমা’র কর্মকর্তার কারাদণ্ড