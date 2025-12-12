শুক্রবার, ১২ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৭:০৩ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Mammootty To Share Screen With 9-year-old In His Next? What We Know | Malayalam-cinema News The rise of the ‘Queen’: From ages 8 to 18, how an all-girl team is bringing free chess to rural India | Chess News From Silver Screen Fame To Hard Labour: This Kannada Star Who Won National Acclaim Now Works As A Daily Wage Labourer | Movies News IND vs SA: Rarest of the rare! Jitesh Sharma’s lucky escape against South Africa goes viral – Watch | Cricket News হাদীকে হত্যাচেষ্টার তীব্র নিন্দা ও প্রতিবাদ শিবিরের Nitish Kumar Reddy claims hat-trick in SMAT; dismisses RCB captain – Watch | Cricket News This Famous Biryani In Taj Hotel Was Named By Rajinikanth After He Loved The Taste Shubman Gill’s T20I form a concern? Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra ‘not worried’ | Cricket News হাদীর চিকিৎসায় জরুরি ‘বি নেগেটিভ’ রক্তের প্রয়োজন Rajinikanth’s Daughter Aishwarya Shares Unseen From Birthday Celebration, Calls Him ‘Life’ | Tamil Cinema News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Nitish Kumar Reddy claims hat-trick in SMAT; dismisses RCB captain – Watch | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ১২ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ২ সময় দেখুন
Nitish Kumar Reddy claims hat-trick in SMAT; dismisses RCB captain – Watch | Cricket News


NEW DELHI: Aa the questions are being raised on his bowling capabilities, Indian men’s cricket team all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy on Friday delivered a solid bowling performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), taking a hat-trick for Andhra in their match against Madhya Pradesh (MP).Reddy’s hat-trick left MP at 14 for 3 inside three overs while chasing 113. However, Andhra could not convert his early breakthroughs into a win.

RCB IPL 2026 trades, retentions, releases & squad updates: Why Virat Kohli is the BIGGEST concern

MP even later slipped to 37 for 4 in the seventh over when Venkatesh Iyer was also dismissed. But a 73-run partnership for the fifth wicket between Rishabh Chouhan and Rahul Batham helped MP recover and win by four wickets with 15 balls remaining.The result gave MP four points in the Super League stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.Chouhan and Batham rebuilt the innings calmly after the early collapse. Chouhan made 47 off 43 balls with six fours, while Batham remained not out on 35 from 32 balls.Earlier, after being put in to bat, Andhra were 7 for 2 before Reddy added 50 runs for the third wicket with KS Bharat.Reddy became the fifth bowler from Andhra to claim a hat-trick in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The previous ones were D Sivakumar (vs Hyderabad, 2013/14), DB Prasanth Kumar (vs Karnataka, 2014/15), VC Stephen (vs Assam, 2015/16), and BSM Ayyappa (vs Kerala, 2017/18). Reddy’s hat-trick was also the first of this season’s tournament.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
The rise of the ‘Queen’: From ages 8 to 18, how an all-girl team is bringing free chess to rural India | Chess News

The rise of the ‘Queen’: From ages 8 to 18, how an all-girl team is bringing free chess to rural India | Chess News

IND vs SA: Rarest of the rare! Jitesh Sharma’s lucky escape against South Africa goes viral – Watch | Cricket News

IND vs SA: Rarest of the rare! Jitesh Sharma’s lucky escape against South Africa goes viral – Watch | Cricket News

Shubman Gill’s T20I form a concern? Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra ‘not worried’ | Cricket News

Shubman Gill’s T20I form a concern? Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra ‘not worried’ | Cricket News

Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes second-highest score by an Indian in Youth ODIs — Check out the Top 10 all-time list | Cricket News

Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes second-highest score by an Indian in Youth ODIs — Check out the Top 10 all-time list | Cricket News

‘The fire never left’: Vinesh Phogat ends retirement, launches emotional comeback for LA 2028 | More sports News

‘The fire never left’: Vinesh Phogat ends retirement, launches emotional comeback for LA 2028 | More sports News

EXCLUSIVE: ‘We want India in the final’ — Bangladesh ready to stop Vaibhav Suryavanshi again at U-19 Asia Cup | Cricket News

EXCLUSIVE: ‘We want India in the final’ — Bangladesh ready to stop Vaibhav Suryavanshi again at U-19 Asia Cup | Cricket News

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST