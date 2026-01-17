রবিবার, ১৮ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৪:২৬ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
নিজস্ব ইন্টারনেট ও সোশ্যাল মিডিয়া আনছে ইরান পিরোজপুরে ছাত্রদলের উদ্যোগে খালেদা জিয়ার রুহের মাগফিরাত কামনায় দোয়া Smriti Mandhana falls 4 short of maiden WPL century, guides RCB to fourth consecutive win | Cricket News 8 wickets in eight overs! India snatch victory from Bangladesh’s grasp in U19 World Cup | Cricket News বেরোবিতে রাবির ভর্তি পরীক্ষায় মোবাইল-পকেট রাউটারসহ পরীক্ষার্থী আটক ‘No chess on a dead planet’: Massive protest disrupts Wijk aan Zee tournament in Netherlands – Watch | Chess News স্বতন্ত্র প্রার্থীকে হুমকি ও লাঞ্চিত করার অভিযোগ বিএনপি নেতা-কর্মীর বিরুদ্ধে Manchester is red again! City receive 2-0 humbling as United kick off reboot with Michael Carrick | Football News Shah Rukh Khan Returns To Don 3 After Ranveer Singh’s Exit?; Kangana Ranaut Alleges AR Rahman Snubbed Emergency | Bollywood News ‘Grounded And Unshaken’: Mrunal Thakur Shares FIRST Post Amid Wedding Rumours With Dhanush | Bollywood News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

‘No chess on a dead planet’: Massive protest disrupts Wijk aan Zee tournament in Netherlands – Watch | Chess News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ১৭ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ৭ সময় দেখুন
‘No chess on a dead planet’: Massive protest disrupts Wijk aan Zee tournament in Netherlands – Watch | Chess News


Protest disrupts Wijk aan Zee tournament in Netherlands (Photo by @NLRebellion on X)

NEW DELHI: The Tata Steel Chess Tournament in Wijk aan Zee, the Netherlands, witnessed an unprecedented disruption after climate activists dumped 2,025 kilograms of coal at the main entrance, delaying the opening of one of chess’s most prestigious events. The protest targeted Tata Steel, the tournament’s title sponsor, with demonstrators accusing the company of environmental damage and using the tournament for “sportswashing”.

Levon Aronian opens up on Goa, FIDE World Cup 2025, Total Chess C’ship, and more | Exclusive

The action was carried out by Extinction Rebellion Nederland, which blocked access to the venue and unfurled a banner reading, “No Chess on a Dead Planet.” The group said the protest was meant to highlight Tata Steel’s continued reliance on fossil fuels and alleged failure to meet climate-neutral targets. In a statement posted on social media, the activists claimed that Tata Steel is the largest lead emitter in the Netherlands, linking the company’s operations to health risks for children in Wijk aan Zee, including long-term exposure to toxic emissions.Watch:The group further alleged that Tata Steel emits 11.3 megatons of carbon dioxide annually, about eight percent of the Netherlands’ total emissions, and argued that actual emissions exceed official figures. They claimed the societal cost of pollution runs into billions of euros each year and pointed to reduced life expectancy in the local population. Labelling the chess tournament an example of sportswashing, the activists said such sponsorships mask environmental harm while corporate leadership continues to profit. Following the disruption, tournament organisers released a statement acknowledging the right to protest and freedom of expression. However, they emphasised that the Tata Steel Chess Tournament is an international sporting and cultural event that brings together players, visitors and chess fans from across the world. They noted that the tournament has been held annually for 88 editions and is a major winter fixture for the village, involving amateur players, rising talents and elite grandmasters.The organisers also urged all parties to respect the event and ensure it could proceed safely and without further disruption. They confirmed close coordination with local authorities to protect players, spectators, staff and volunteers.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Smriti Mandhana falls 4 short of maiden WPL century, guides RCB to fourth consecutive win | Cricket News

Smriti Mandhana falls 4 short of maiden WPL century, guides RCB to fourth consecutive win | Cricket News

8 wickets in eight overs! India snatch victory from Bangladesh’s grasp in U19 World Cup | Cricket News

8 wickets in eight overs! India snatch victory from Bangladesh’s grasp in U19 World Cup | Cricket News

Manchester is red again! City receive 2-0 humbling as United kick off reboot with Michael Carrick | Football News

Manchester is red again! City receive 2-0 humbling as United kick off reboot with Michael Carrick | Football News

ICC under pressure? Bangladesh demands last-minute T20 World Cup switch | Cricket News

ICC under pressure? Bangladesh demands last-minute T20 World Cup switch | Cricket News

Not Shubman Gill or Sanju Samson! Former India coach picks this cricketer as India’s ideal T20 blueprint | Cricket News

Not Shubman Gill or Sanju Samson! Former India coach picks this cricketer as India’s ideal T20 blueprint | Cricket News

Chinnaswamy Stadium set to host IPL and international cricket again after Karnataka government clearance | Cricket News

Chinnaswamy Stadium set to host IPL and international cricket again after Karnataka government clearance | Cricket News

ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST