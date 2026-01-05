No more 3-4-3: Manchester United sack head coach Ruben Amorim after Leeds draw; here’s why | Football News

Manchester United on Monday sacked head coach Ruben Amorim, hours after the Portuguese spoke about tensions within the club following Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Leeds United. Amorim had said the club hierarchy needed to “do their job” and that he should be allowed to work without interference.The 1-1 draw at Elland Road was Amorim’s final match of his 14-month spell in charge. The result left Manchester United sixth in the Premier League after 20 matches.“With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change,” United said in a statement. “This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish.”Former midfielder and current Under-18s coach Darren Fletcher is expected to take charge on an interim basis. His first match is likely to be away at Burnley on Wednesday night. The club is expected to make a permanent appointment in the summer.Reports had claimed that United’s head of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, asked Amorim to adapt his tactics after Fulham manager Marco Silva explained how his team planned to counter United’s system during their draw in August. Amorim changed his usual three-man defence for the win over Newcastle but returned to his preferred system in draws against Wolves and Leeds.Amorim was appointed in November 2024 after Erik ten Hag was sacked. The decision to remove him was taken by the club’s leadership, including chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox, following a breakdown in relations.Under the terms of his contract, which runs until 2027 with an option for a further year, United will have to pay the full amount, as there is no clause for a reduced exit.After the Leeds match, Amorim said, “It’s going to be like this for 18 months or when the board decide to change. That was my point, I want to finish with that. I’m not going to quit. I will do my job until another guy is coming here to replace me.”Amorim had faced criticism for sticking to a 3-4-3 formation. Before the Leeds game, he spoke about differences over the system and difficulties in signing players suited to it. He again used the 3-4-3 against Leeds.