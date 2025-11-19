বৃহস্পতিবার, ২০ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০১:৩৭ পূর্বাহ্ন
No neck brace for Shubman Gill! Team India arrive in Guwahati ahead of 2nd Test against South Africa | Cricket News

  আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ১৯ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Team India stars have arrived in Guwahati ahead of the 2nd Test against South Africa at Barsapara stadium. (Images via PTI, X/@assamcric)

India captain Shubman Gill reached Guwahati with the rest of the squad on Wednesday, offering a small but encouraging sign of recovery as he stepped out without the neck brace he had been wearing since the Kolkata Test. A short video of his arrival quickly circulated on social media, with fans noting the absence of support gear and hoping it indicates progress in his recovery.

Inside Eden Debacle: How India missed many tricks during their shocking defeat

Gill had suffered a neck injury on Day 2 of the first Test against South Africa and was taken to hospital after experiencing increased discomfort. He was discharged the next day, as India slipped to a 30-run defeat at Eden Gardens.Watch the video here Before the Guwahati footage emerged, Gill was last spotted leaving the medical facility in Kolkata, still braced and moving cautiously. His improvement since then has been steady, according to the BCCI, which confirmed he would travel with the team while continuing treatment. In its statement, the board said, “Shubman has been responding well to the medical treatment provided and will travel to Guwahati with the team on 19th November, 2025. He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team, and a decision on his participation in the 2nd Test will be taken accordingly.”

Poll

Do you think Shubman Gill will be able to participate in the 2nd Test against South Africa?

With the second Test beginning on November 22, the management is prepared to take a late call, possibly as late as the eve of the match. The selectors have already drafted in Nitish Kumar Reddy ahead of schedule to ensure enough cover. The team also has Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal available after both sat out in Kolkata. Guwahati, hosting its first-ever Test, is expected to offer turn and bounce on a red-soil surface, which are conditions in which Gill’s presence, particularly as a right-hander among several left-handed batters, could be crucial.





