রবিবার , ৯ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ২৬শে চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

Not Against JPC on Adani Issue but SC Panel Will Be More Effective: Pawar

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ৯, ২০২৩ ১২:৪৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
sharad pawar


Sharad Pawar said he was not opposed to the JPC probe (PTI Photo)
taboola.com,1209195,DIRECT,c228e6794e811952 spotx.tv,71451,RESELLER spotxchange.com,71451,RESELLER pubmatic.com,156307,RESELLER appnexus.com,3364,RESELLER indexexchange.com,183756,RESELLER contextweb.com,560382,RESELLER tremorhub.com,z87wm,RESELLER rubiconproject.com,16698,RESELLER openx.com,539154393,RESELLER freewheel.tv,799921,RESELLER smartadserver.com,3563,RESELLER beachfront.com,13749,RESELLER emxdgt.com,1643,RESELLER improvedigital.com,1577,RESELLER video.unrulymedia.com,1166984029,RESELLER inmobi.com,a985e39014a94721a8e97c929d32ef9d,RESELLER pubnative.net,1007180,RESELLER smaato.com,1100047487,RESELLER synacor.com,82376,RESELLER sonobi.com,9a1db44c9c,RESELLER yahoo.com,59189,RESELLER imds.tv,82376,RESELLER yahoo.com,59177,RESELLER vidoomy.com,2717565,RESELLER

Sharad Pawar said he was not opposed to the JPC probe (PTI Photo)

Pawar also said he did not know about the antecedents of US-based Hindenburg Research, and “we must decide how much focus should be on this”

A day after he came out in support of the Adani group, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Saturday said he was not opposed to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the charges against the conglomerate, but a Supreme Court committee will be more effective.

Holding a news conference, Pawar also said he did not know about the antecedents of US-based Hindenburg Research, and “we must decide how much focus should be on this”.

The apex court decided to appoint a panel of retired Supreme Court judges to examine the issue and directed that its report be submitted within a certain period, he noted.

“I am not completely opposed to the JPC. There have been JPCs and I have been the chairman of some JPCs. The JPC will be constituted on the basis of majority (in Parliament). Instead of a JPC, I am of the opinion that the Supreme Court committee is more useful and effective,” Pawar said.

Although 18-19 opposition parties have come together on the Adani issue, not all of them will get representation on the JPC as some of them have only one or two members in Parliament, the NCP chief further said.

If a JPC has 21 members, about 15 of them will be from the ruling party, he added.

He was not aware of the antecedents of Hindenburg Research which has alleged stock manipulation and accounting fraud in firms belonging to billionaire Gautam Adani, Pawar said.

While the Adani group has denied the allegations, the Congress, led by Rahul Gandhi, and other opposition parties have been seeking to corner the Narendra Modi government over the issue and insisting on a JPC probe.

“One foreign company takes a position about the situation in the country. We should decide how much focus should be on this. Instead of this (JPC), a Supreme Court panel is more effective,” Pawar further said.

On Pawar’s stand, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the NCP may have its view but 19 like-minded opposition parties are convinced that the “PM-linked Adani Group” issue is real and very serious.

Similarly, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said Pawar’s stand will not lead to cracks in the opposition unity in Maharashtra as well as in the country.

In his interview to NDTV aired on Friday, Pawar had criticised the narrative around Hindenburg Research’s report, and added that “out-of-proportion importance was given to the issue.” To a question on Saturday as to whether he supported the Adani group in the TV interview, Pawar said he had not said anything like that.

“I said earlier when we attacked the government of the day, we would name Tata-Birla. Now we do not take these names. But Tatas have contributed to the development of the country,” he said.

People are facing more important issues like unemployment, price rise and problems of farmers, the former Union minister said.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Road Accident 2
মহাসড়কে ট্রাকচাপায় প্রাণ গেল বাবা-ছেলের
বাংলাদেশ
1680988084 photo
MI vs CSK Highlights: Ajinkya Rahane blitz, spinners help Chennai Super Kings crush Mumbai Indians | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
Fuchka
Fuchka | টক জল ছাড়াই ফুচকা খাচ্ছেন? কত বড় ভুল করছেন জানেন? অবাক হয়ে যাবেন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
whatsapp image 2023 04 08 at 9.55.33 pm
Karan Johar Says ‘Laga Lo Ilzaam’ In Cryptic Note; Preity Zinta Shares Incidents That ‘Shook’ Her
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm Primary Education ministry

শিক্ষার্থীদের জন্য ‘ইউনিক আইডি’র কাজ শুরু

 prothomalo bangla 2021 07 32d20b61 afbf 4da8 9eb7 c1262e93a99d Gazipur DH0615 20210720 Gazipur c pict 3 1

ঢাকার ভেতরে চলাচল নেই , বের হওয়ার মুখে যানবাহনের চাপ।

 Summer

Summer Healthy Tips|| প্রবল গরমেও থাকুন ফুরফুরে-তরতাজা, শুধু মেনে চলুন ‘এই’ কয়েকটা নিয়ম…

 1668493213 photo

England hoping to ‘unretire’ Ben Stokes in time for 50-over World Cup | Cricket News

 untitled 1 323

Teaser of Anaswara, Mamita and Arjun Pranaya’s Vialsam out

 High court

বিদেশ থেকে লাশ হয়ে ফেরা ৭১৪ নারীর পরিবারকে ক্ষতিপূরণ দিতে রিট – Corporate Sangbad

 pjimage 37

Tusshar Kapoor Turns Beast Mode on in Gym Video: Watch

 received 1052436088769760

মানুষের প্রকৃত অর্থ

 film 1

Deepika Padukone-Prabhas to Ananya Panday-Vijay Deverakonda, 11 Cross Industry Pairings We’re Excited About

 premier bnk

প্রিমিয়ার ব্যাংক পারপেচ্যুয়াল বন্ডের লেনদেন শুরু আগামীকাল – Corporate Sangbad