‘Not possible to be without Virat Kohli in T20 World Cup’: Srikkanth slams ‘rumour mongers’ | Cricket News







NEW DELHI: Former Indian cricketer Kris Srikkanth emphasized on Friday that star batsman Virat Kohli is indispensable in India’s ICC T20 World Cup 2024 squad, asserting that playing without Virat would be impractical as the team relies on him as the “sheet anchor.”

Srikkanth’s remarks come in response to media speculations suggesting that Virat might be excluded from India’s T20 World Cup squad to accommodate younger players.Speaking on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth dismissed all speculations regarding Virat’s inclusion for the tournament, criticizing the “rumor mongers.” He highlighted that it was Virat who led India to the semifinals in the last edition held in Australia.

“No chance (Virat missing out on T20 World Cup). It is not possible to be without Virat Kohli at the T20 World Cup. He is the one who took us to the semi-finals in T20 World Cup 2022. He was the Man of the Tournament (in 2014 and 2016 editions). Who is saying all this? These rumour-mongers, do not they have any other job? What is the basis for all this chatter? If India has to win the T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli is a must in the squad,” Srikkanth said.

“You need a guy who can just stay there. India need that sheet anchor, be it T20 World Cup or ODI World Cup. Without Virat Kohli, the Indian team cannot go. We need Virat Kohli, 100 per cent. I still believe Virat Kohli should be honoured like how Sachin Tendulkar was in 2011. The Indian team should win the World Cup for Virat. It will be a great thing for Virat Kohli,” added the former batter.

It’s noteworthy that Virat holds the record for being the highest run-scorer in T20I cricket. With 4,037 runs in 117 matches, he boasts an impressive average of 51.75 and a strike rate exceeding 138. In his 109 innings, he has notched up a century and 37 half-centuries. His highest score stands at an unbeaten 122.

Also, Virat is the most decorated batter in the history of the ICC T20 World Cup and is its leading run-scorer. In 27 T20 WC matches, Virat has made 1,141 runs at an average of 81.50 and a strike rate of 131.30, with 14 half-centuries in 25 innings. His best score is 89*. He was also the ‘Player of the Tournament’ in 2014 (319 runs in six matches at an average of 106.33 with four fifties) and 2016 (273 runs in five matches at an average of 136.5 with three fifties) editions, in which India finished as runners-up and semifinalists respectively. He ended as the leading run-scorer in 2014. During the successful run chases in nine innings of the tournament, Virat averages a massive 518 as he has been only dismissed once.

In the 2022 edition in Australia, Virat ended as the leading run-getter, with 296 runs in six matches at an average of 98.66 and a strike rate of 136.40, with four fifties. His knock of 82* against Pakistan in a tough run-chase of 160 runs at Melbourne is also considered as one of the best T20I knocks ever played.

Virat is a chase-master in T20Is, scoring 2,012 runs in 52 matches while chasing at an average of 71.85 and a strike rate of over 136, with 20 fifties. His record gets multi-fold greater in T20 WC during the run-chases. In nine innings while chasing during the marquee tournament, Virat has scored 518 runs at a batting average of 518.00! This is because he was dismissed only once while chasing. He has scored centuries in seven innings while chasing.

Team India is grouped with Pakistan, Ireland, Canada and USA in Group A for the 2024 tournament and will kickstart their campaign against Ireland on June 5 before playing their arch-rivals Pakistan on June 9.

(With inputs from ANI)









