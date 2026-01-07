Not Shubman Gill! Australian great picks this India player as next Test superstar | Cricket News

Shubman Gill & Yashasvi Jaiswal (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

With cricket’s legendary Fab Four – Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Joe Root, and Kane Williamson – nearing the twilight of their careers, the spotlight is gradually shifting to a promising new generation. While still early in their journeys, players like Shubman Gill, Rachin Ravindra, Harry Brook, and Yashasvi Jaiswal are widely tipped to shape the landscape of world cricket over the next decade and beyond. Some have already started making significant waves: Gill has cemented his status as a leading Test captain for India and starred in a record-breaking series in England last year, Harry Brook has emerged as one of the most exciting young batters globally, Jaiswal has been steadily climbing the ranks, and Ravindra is quickly establishing himself as one of cricket’s most formidable all-rounders.

Amid this emerging talent pool, Australian great Mark Waugh was asked to name the next potential superstar of Test cricket. The former opener initially listed three contenders but was quick to single out his top pick. “I reckon there’s three in the run. Jaiswal, Brook and Ravindra from New Zealand. Well, I’m going with Jaiswal. At 24 years of age, he’s already scored a double hundred and averages just under 50. There’s something special about this kid. So I’ve got him down, Jaiswal, as the next champion batsman of the elite group. Look at him. Brilliant player. So that’s my pick, the young Indian,” Waugh said while speaking to Kayo Sports on the sidelines of the fifth Ashes Test between Australia and England in Sydney. Waugh’s endorsement comes as Jaiswal continues to impress on the field. In less than three years of his Test career, he has amassed 2,511 runs in 28 matches, including centuries in the demanding conditions of England and Australia. He has also shown an ability to convert his hundreds into big scores, recording two double centuries from his seven Test hundreds. However, former England captain Michael Vaughan holds a different view, naming Harry Brook as the next great Test batsman. Despite Brook having slightly more experience, with 3,052 runs from 34 Tests at an average exceeding 50, Vaughan believes the 26-year-old’s best is yet to come. “Harry Brook is the next one that we’re going to be talking about. We’re already talking about him on this trip, the way that he’s played. He hasn’t got the amount of runs I would have expected, but over the course of the next 10 years, I think we are going to see some of the most extraordinary innings from this chap. He’s already played quite a bit in his young career; red-ball cricket, white-ball cricket. He’s an all-format player, and he’s box office,” Vaughan said. Both experts agree that the baton is being passed, and while opinions differ on who will emerge as the next global Test superstar, the future of the game appears to be in promising hands.