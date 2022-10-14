শুক্রবার , ১৪ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ২৯শে আশ্বিন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

Nothing Wrong in Promoting Hindi, Other Indian Languages in Place of English: C T Ravi

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ১৪, ২০২২ ১২:৫২ পূর্বাহ্ণ
ct ravi bjp 1


Last Updated: October 14, 2022, 00:29 IST

He also noted that the National Education Policy 2020 finalised by the Centre envisages promotion of Hindi and all other Indian languages. (Image: File photo/News18/Twitter)

He also noted that the National Education Policy 2020 finalised by the Centre envisages promotion of Hindi and all other Indian languages. (Image: File photo/News18/Twitter)

The party’s national general secretary refuted criticism from opposition leaders Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin that the Centre was imposing Hindi on non Hindi speaking states.

BJP leader C T Ravi on Thursday said there is nothing wrong in encouraging Hindi and regional languages instead of English and claimed that the Narendra Modi-led government has been promoting mother tongues in different parts of the country. The party’s national general secretary, who hails from Karnataka and is in charge of the BJP’s affairs in Tamil Nadu, refuted criticism from opposition leaders Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin that the Centre was imposing Hindi on non-Hindi speaking states.

He said people should come out of this “colonial mindset” and linked such a mentality to the use of English. “There is nothing wrong in getting rid of this mindset and behaving like free individuals,” Ravi added.

Vijayan had recently taken exception to the recommendations of a parliamentary panel which suggested that the medium of instruction in central technical and non-technical higher education institutes such as IITs in Hindi-speaking states should be Hindi and in the respective local languages elsewhere. It further said the use of English should be made optional.

The Kerala CM had sought Prime Minister Modi’s intervention in the matter. Ravi said the recommendations promote Hindi in place of English but not in the place of regional languages such as Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada or Marathi.

If a leader writes for the “pride of Malayalam or the pride of Tamil”, our party welcomes it but if he writes in favour of English, then this is not appropriate, he said. The BJP leader said leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru, too, supported the promotion of Hindi and regional languages.

He also noted that the National Education Policy 2020 finalised by the Centre envisages promotion of Hindi and all other Indian languages.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

received 1365899887272846
“স্মার্ট বাংলাদেশ বিনির্মানে কোডিং ও আইসিটি শিক্ষার গুরুত্ব” বিষয়ক আলোচনা সভা
ই-কমার্স
wm CTG 13 October 2022
প্রিমিয়ারের সঙ্গে যুক্ত হচ্ছে ইউটিএস
বাংলাদেশ
1665691910 photo
I wanted to play like Sachin Tendulkar but realised his style was different: MS Dhoni | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
diabetes 6 1
লুকিয়ে থাকা ডায়েবেটিস? এই লক্ষণগুলি থাকলে আজই রক্ত পরীক্ষা করান
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
received 755845845401187

জাতি গঠনে নারীর ভূমিকা গুরুত্বপূর্ণ : নাজিম উদ্দিন আল আজাদ

 wm usacorona1

যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে করোনায় মৃত্যু ৭ লাখ ছাড়িয়েছে

 pjimage 24 2

Karanvir Bohra Says Kangana Is An ‘Awesome’ Host, Answers If The Show Is Better Than Bigg Boss

 wm bamjote final

‘ক্ষমতা টিকিয়ে রাখার খেলা মানুষ আর বরদাস্ত করবে না’

 wm Shatkania UP Election Clash 01 02 2022 2

সাতকানিয়ায় নির্বাচনি সংঘাতে প্রাণ গেল এক জনের

 wm asm rob loak

সরকার নতুন করে বিপদে বলে মনে করছেন রব

 wm usoil12

মজুত থেকে দৈনিক ১০ লাখ ব্যারেল তেল ছাড়বে যুক্তরাষ্ট্র

 bipasha basu karan singh grover

Bipasha Basu Shares Glimpse of Her Maternity Photo Shoot With Karan Singh Grover; Watch

 1653606769 photo

Women’s T20 Challenge: Trailblazers beat Velocity by 16 runs but crash out on net run rate | Cricket News

 1621608111 pjimage

5 Herbal Teas for Amazing Health Benefits