Nyay Yatra Clash: Assam Police Issues Summons to Cong MLA, Guwahati Leader

Assam Police has summoned Congress MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar and another party leader for questioning in connection with a clash that took place when Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ entered Guwahati last month, officials said on Monday.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police has issued the summons to Sikdar and Guwahati City Congress general secretary Ramen Kumar Sarma and asked them to appear before it at 11:30 am on February 23.

“The case is still under investigation. We have issued notices to two persons under Section 41A of CrPC. We are looking into the role of other people in the case,” a senior Assam Police official told.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – PTI)