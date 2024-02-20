মঙ্গলবার , ২০ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ৭ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Nyay Yatra Clash: Assam Police Issues Summons to Cong MLA, Guwahati Leader

ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০, ২০২৪ ১২:১৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
rahul gandhi 3 2024 01 6917deec68443a09251d84abc37b9233


Published By: Pragati Pal

Last Updated: February 19, 2024, 23:45 IST

Guwahati [Gauhati], India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leaders and supporters in Assam during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. (Image: PTI File)

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police has issued the summons to Sikdar and Guwahati City Congress general secretary Ramen Kumar Sarma and asked them to appear before it at 11:30 am on February 23

Assam Police has summoned Congress MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar and another party leader for questioning in connection with a clash that took place when Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ entered Guwahati last month, officials said on Monday.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police has issued the summons to Sikdar and Guwahati City Congress general secretary Ramen Kumar Sarma and asked them to appear before it at 11:30 am on February 23.

“The case is still under investigation. We have issued notices to two persons under Section 41A of CrPC. We are looking into the role of other people in the case,” a senior Assam Police official told.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – PTI)

Pragati Pal

Pragati Pal is Sub-Editor at News18.com, covering general and national day-to-day news. Follow her @PragatiPal6Read More



