On Navami, Shah to Kick Off Day with ‘Darshan’ at Vaishno Devi Shrine; May Announce ST Status for Paharis

officials said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has promised the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to Paharis, a long-pending demand of the community mostly residing in Rajouri and Poonch in the Jammu region and Baramulla in north Kashmir, where Shah is scheduled to address public rallies over the next two days. Gujjars and Bakerwals have expressed resentment over the proposed inclusion of Paharis in the ST category.

Multi-tier security arrangements have been put in place ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s public rally on Tuesday in Rajouri, officials said on Monday. Security forces on Monday conducted cordon and search operations at multiple locations here, they said.

Joint teams of Army, police and paramilitary forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Chechra forest, Seeran and Dassal Jattan and conducted a thorough screening of the area for any suspicious movement, the officials said.

They said the CASO is part of heightened security arrangements which were put in place in the border district ahead of the high profile visit. Multiple CASOs were carried out over the past couple of days in the district where area domination patrols are also going on continuously, the officials said, adding a similar search operation was conducted around the venue of the home minister’s rally and the entire area was sanitized.

Shah is scheduled to address a public rally in Rajouri town on Tuesday. All the intelligence agencies are maintaining the highest level of alertness, and police and paramilitary forces are taking utmost care of security arrangements in their areas of jurisdiction, a security official said.

