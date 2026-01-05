On This Day: When 15-year-old Pranav Dhanawade stunned cricket with 1,009 runs | Cricket News

Pranav Dhanawade (X-Cricbuzz)

On this day ten years ago, a quiet patch of ground in a Mumbai suburb became the centre of the cricketing world. There were no grandstands, no roaring crowds, and no television history attached to it. Yet on 5 January 2016, it witnessed an innings that school cricket had never seen before.Pranav Dhanawade was fifteen. He opened the batting for Smt KC Gandhi School in a two-day inter-school match for the HT Bhandari Cup. By the time his team declared, he had scored 1009 not out off 327 balls. It was the first time anyone had crossed four figures in a recognised school match. A 117-year-old record was gone. Arthur Collins’ 628 from 1899 was history.

The numbers still feel unreal a decade later. One thousand and nine runs. One hundred and twenty-nine fours. Fifty-nine sixes. A strike rate of 308.56. He spent 396 minutes at the crease, batting for over six and a half hours across two days. His team finished on 1465 for 3. Pranav alone had scored close to seventy per cent of the total.Pranav started cautiously. At lunch on the first day, he was on 45. By stumps, he had raced to 652 not out. Somewhere during that long evening, phones began ringing in the Dhanawade household. Friends and relatives called to say records were falling. By the time he walked off, he had already gone past Prithvi Shaw’s Indian school record of 546 and Arthur Collins’ mark that had stood for more than a century.Tuesday morning arrived with a new target in mind. One thousand. Reporters started turning up. Curious locals leaned against the fence. By lunch, Pranav was on 921. After the break, he crossed four figures. There was no celebration that matched the moment, just a young boy raising his bat on a dusty field as cameras scrambled for space.“I wanted to score big runs,” he later told The Indian Express. “I remember my coach telling me that no one will take me in the Mumbai team if I score these hundreds and two-hundreds.”When he went out to bat, the plan was simple. “When I go to bat, I only keep in mind that I had to play a big innings,” he told the BBC. “After playing on and on, I scored 100 runs, 200, 300, 400 runs.”There was luck along the way. A few catches were dropped. A stumping chance went begging. The boundaries were short and the opposition inexperienced. None of that takes away the stamina it required to stay there, ball after ball, session after session.The umpire noticed it. “I would say he was 101% fit temperamentally, and even after scoring so much, he was not tired,” Sunimal Sen told ESPNcricinfo. “Many times we see that batsmen, after scoring a hundred, say ‘Sir, we want water’, but he did not create this type of disturbance.”By the end of the match, Arya Gurukul were bowled out for 56 in their second innings. Smt KC Gandhi School won by an innings and 1382 runs. The result barely mattered anymore.Pranav’s father, Prashant, drives an autorickshaw around Kalyan. On the first day, a friend called him mid-shift. “Your son has 300 and won’t stop,” he said. Prashant rushed to the ground, watched another flood of runs, then returned the next morning with Pranav’s mother, Mohini, to see the moment everyone was waiting for.By Tuesday evening, the narrow lanes around Wayale Nagar were blocked by television vans. Prashant and Mohini gave interview after interview, barely catching their breath. Their son was being spoken about across the world.The Guardian called him “the first cricketer to navigate the nervous 990s”. Sachin Tendulkar posted on social media, congratulating him and urging him to work hard and “scale new peaks”. Ajinkya Rahane sent a message. MS Dhoni spoke about the importance of guidance. “To score like that anywhere, at that age, is very difficult,” he said. “The limelight will be on him, and it is important for his coach and parents to guide him right.”Michael Atherton mentioned the innings during a Test match broadcast. Maharashtra’s sports minister announced support for his education and coaching. Comparisons followed quickly. Too quickly, perhaps.Mumbai has always produced prodigies. Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli once put on 664 runs together as teenagers. Sarfaraz Khan scored 439 at twelve. Prithvi Shaw made 546 at fourteen. Pranav’s 1009 joined that list, louder and larger than all before it.Years later, the story sounded different. Pranav, now in his mid twenties, spoke about inconsistency, missed selections, and the weight of expectation. The pandemic took away opportunities. Others from his age group moved ahead. He was still chasing a place.“The expectation was huge after the record,” he admitted. “Every time I walked out to bat, I felt the pressure,” he told Cricket Graph.Yet the meaning of that day has not faded. On this day ten years ago, a boy from a modest family stood at a crease and refused to get out. For two days, cricket stopped being about levels and pathways and became something simpler. Bat. Ball. Time. A reminder that sometimes, history chooses the most unexpected corners to announce itself.