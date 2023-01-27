শুক্রবার , ২৭ জানুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ১৩ই মাঘ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

Once An Open Critic of Yediyurappa, BJP MLA ‘Asked to Go Soft, Not Speak Out Publicly’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ২৭, ২০২৩ ৫:৩২ অপরাহ্ণ
untitled design 2022 12 16t214600.165


Last Updated: January 27, 2023, 17:02 IST

When Yediyurappa was the Chief Minister, Yatnal had set repeated deadlines publicly (Image: AFP/File)

When Yediyurappa was the Chief Minister, Yatnal had set repeated deadlines publicly (Image: AFP/File)

The former Union Minister had been an open critic of Yediyurappa, who is now BJP’s top parliamentary board member.

Senior BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal has said that BJP high command has has asked him not to speak against party’s Karnataka strongman B S Yediyurappa, and that he would not be making any remarks publicly against the former Chief Minister anymore, claiming that he has lot of respect for him.

The former Union Minister had been an open critic of Yediyurappa, who is now BJP’s top parliamentary board member.

“They (High Command) have told me not to respond to petty issues and people. They told me- you command certain respect, we are aware of you, good things will happen. They have told me not to speak against Yediyurappa in the days to come, as he is a senior leader, I have agreed,” Yatnal said.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, in response to a question he said, “when high command has instructed, I have to be soft (on Yediyurappa) right? Can I be angry all the time?” “To say I have reached a compromise with Yediyurappa, there was no property dispute between us, there were some political fights, I have put a halt to it now. I request the media not to ask me here on about Yediyurappa. I have a lot of respect for him, I won’t say anything about him,” he added.

When Yediyurappa was the Chief Minister, Yatnal had set repeated deadlines publicly, claiming that the veteran leader would be ousted from the top job.

Causing embarrassment to the party, he had even accused Yediyurappa, his son and state vice-president B Y Vijayendra and other family members of corruption. He continued to openly make remarks against Yediyurappa and his son, even after he stepped down as CM.

The Bijapur City MLA was in the past, even slapped with a show-cause notice by the party for repeatedly criticising Yediyurappa and his government.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm KADERR
বিএনপির কর্মসূচিতে উস্কানি নয়, নেতাকর্মীদের ওবায়দুল কাদের
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Birth Certificate 24 January 2023 750x563 1
বয়স কমিয়ে ভুয়া জন্ম নিবন্ধন, গ্রেফতার ২
বাংলাদেশ
1674821983 photo
Women U-19 World Cup: India beat New Zealand by 8 wickets to enter final | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 15 12
বিরল রোগে আক্রান্ত যুবতী, স্তনের ওজন বেড়ে ১১ কেজি! হাঁটুর কাছে পৌঁছয় বক্ষদ্বয়… তারপর?
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
received 482618546926267

ইতিহাসের মহানায়ক বঙ্গবন্ধু : লায়ন গণি মিয়া বাবুল

 wm Chittagong University 750x563 1

চবিতে যৌন নিপীড়ন: ২ শিক্ষার্থীকে আজীবন বহিষ্কার

 kaligonj chairman pic

ঝিনাইদহের কালীগঞ্জে দেশের প্রথম হিজরা ইউপি চেয়ারম্যান পদপ্রার্থী

 received 1106378993642740

আনোয়ারায় শাহ মোহছেন আউলিয়া সড়কের গর্তে হাটু পানি, চলাচলে চরম ভোগান্তি

 wm Student Vaccine

আইডি কার্ড দেখালেই ভ্যাকসিন নিতে পারবেন শিক্ষার্থীরা

 বদলে গেল সাইবার ক্রাইম হেল্পলাইন নম্বর, এবার অভিযোগ করুন এখানে – News18 Bangla

বদলে গেল সাইবার ক্রাইম হেল্পলাইন নম্বর, এবার অভিযোগ করুন এখানে – News18 Bangla

 1623127767 ocean save

Motivational Quotes That Will Inspire You to Protect Oceans

 wm Nazrul varsity Exam

নজরুল বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে ‘এ’ ইউনিটের পরীক্ষা অনুষ্ঠিত

 1636643513 photo

My entire focus is on sports, biopic can wait until I win more medals: Neeraj Chopra | More sports News

 IMG 20220520 WA0000

জয়পুরহাটে অস্ত্র মামলায় ২ জনের কারাদণ্ড